All Events
Running Events
Half Marathons
North East
Sunderland
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Half Marathons in Sunderland
9 events found
Booked 89 times this week
Sunday, 5 May 2024
1. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k, marathon
4.4
(176 reviews)
£5 – £52
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Booked 19 times this week
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
2. RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k and more
£21.67 – £42
Booking perksRoad
Booked 3 times this week
Sunday, 12 May 2024
3. Sunderland City Runs
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k
4.9
(9 reviews)
£28 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 19 May 2024
4. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Old Elvet, County Durham
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
£22 – £40
Booking perks
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
5. Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Durham, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
6. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024-2026 Membership
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon
£70
Booking perks
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
7. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
8. Save the Rhino Run 2024
Old Elvet, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
5.0
(15 reviews)
£22 – £40
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
9. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 events