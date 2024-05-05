All Events
Half Marathons in Sunderland

9 events found
RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Booked 89 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024

Location

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k, marathon

Star4.4

(176 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £52
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 19 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

2. RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.67 – £42
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Sunderland City Runs
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

3. Sunderland City Runs

Location

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.9

(9 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

4. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2

Location

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

5. Great British Bake Off Run (North)

Location

Durham, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat
Heart
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024-2026 Membership

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

6. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024-2026 Membership

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon

Ticket£70
Booking perks
Heart
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

7. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon

Heart
Save the Rhino Run 2024

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

8. Save the Rhino Run 2024

Location

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star5.0

(15 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

9. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k

Heart
