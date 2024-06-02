All Events
Half Marathons in June 2022

48 events found
Weybridge 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 26 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(126 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Jubilee Bridge 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race 2024
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Location

Borough of Halton, Borough of Halton

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(166 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - June 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

half marathon

Star4.4

(97 reviews)

Ticket£28.33 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Run Dorney 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June 2024
Booked 14 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.4

(51 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 20 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(229 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June
Booked 26 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Location

Prestbury, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perks
Heart
Run With the Flo

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k and more

Star4.7

(38 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Run Solway Marathon and Half Marathon 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Location

Anthorn, Cumbria

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£27 – £32
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Hitchin Half Marathon & Tough 10k
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Location

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.5

(27 reviews)

Ticket£1 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Circuit Du Sore Legs - Part Quatre

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Location

Ware, Hertfordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.9

(23 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Midweek Chasing Numbers 6

Friday, 7 Jun 2024

Location

Egham, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.6

(4 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Divorce Day Defib Fundraiser

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.5

(5 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
Enigma Bullet Train
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.4

(12 reviews)

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Salisbury Plain Summer Edition - Marathon, Half Marathon & 50 Mile
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Ludgershall, Wiltshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.4

(73 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Glorious Gargrave Gallop 2024
Booked 11 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

Location

Gargrave, North Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.4

(60 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - June
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.3

(36 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Cheddar Gorge Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

Location

Blagdon, Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.9

(23 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
The Valley of the Owls Run

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

Location

Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.5

(39 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
Hero Half Marathon
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

Location

Hadfield, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.6

(26 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Finsbury Park 5k and 10k – June 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(63 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Southampton Running Festival June 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
Chiltern Ridge Trail Half

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Location

Wendover, Buckinghamshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.9

(11 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Run Redditch 10k, Half Marathon & Kids Race 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Location

Redditch, Worcestershire

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Star4.4

(92 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly road
Heart
Summer Extravaganza 2024
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Celebration of Running
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Location

Lancaster, Lancashire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(33 reviews)

Ticket£6.35 – £53
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Run Sandringham

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Location

Sandringham, Norfolk

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.3

(58 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Great British Bake Run (South)
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.6

(13 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - Denbies Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.70 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – June
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perks
Heart
TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Booked 11 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Location

Brecon, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(77 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
The Snickerthon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.3

(19 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Leamington Spa Half Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

Location

Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.4

(157 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Heart
Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

Location

Durham, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

Location

Westonbirt, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.5

(100 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Midsummer Murder

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

Location

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

10 miles, half marathon

Star4.6

(72 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Cock-a-doodle Dawdle
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

Location

Buntingford, Hertfordshire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perks
Heart
Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(44 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Run Northumberland Coquet 5k, 10k & Half Marathon

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

Location

Rothbury, Northumberland

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.3

(14 reviews)

Ticket£13 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
RunThrough Peterborough Running Festival
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksRoad
Heart
The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

Location

Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Kirkbride Half Marathon

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

Location

Wigton, Cumbria, Cumbria

Running

half marathon

Star4.2

(2 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Run Cumbria Solway Marathon & Half Marathon

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Location

Anthorn, Cumbria

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.5

(6 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Glasgow Epic Trail

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Location

Glasgow

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(91 reviews)

Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - Run with the Ro

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
PHOENIX - D-Day - Military Series Run

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 48 events
1
