Half Marathons in June 2022
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
1. Weybridge 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(126 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
2. Jubilee Bridge 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race 2024
Borough of Halton, Borough of Halton
10k, half marathon and more
(166 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
3. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - June 2024
Richmond, Greater London
half marathon
(97 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
4. Run Dorney 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June 2024
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(51 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
5. South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Waterlooville, Hampshire
half marathon, 10k
(229 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
6. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
7. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Prestbury, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
8. Run With the Flo
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
9. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
10k, half marathon, 5k and more
(38 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
10. Run Solway Marathon and Half Marathon 2024
Anthorn, Cumbria
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
11. Hitchin Half Marathon & Tough 10k
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
half marathon
(27 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
12. Circuit Du Sore Legs - Part Quatre
Ware, Hertfordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(23 reviews)
Friday, 7 Jun 2024
13. Midweek Chasing Numbers 6
Egham, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
14. Divorce Day Defib Fundraiser
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
15. Enigma Bullet Train
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(12 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
16. Salisbury Plain Summer Edition - Marathon, Half Marathon & 50 Mile
Ludgershall, Wiltshire
marathon, half marathon, ultramarathon
(73 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
17. The Glorious Gargrave Gallop 2024
Gargrave, North Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(60 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
18. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - June
Richmond, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
19. Cheddar Gorge Challenge
Blagdon, Somerset
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
20. The Valley of the Owls Run
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(39 reviews)
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
21. Hero Half Marathon
Hadfield, Derbyshire
half marathon
(26 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
22. Finsbury Park 5k and 10k – June 2024
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(63 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
23. Southampton Running Festival June 2024
Southampton, Southampton
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
24. Chiltern Ridge Trail Half
Wendover, Buckinghamshire
half marathon
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
25. Run Redditch 10k, Half Marathon & Kids Race 2024
Redditch, Worcestershire
10k, half marathon and more
(92 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
26. Summer Extravaganza 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
27. Celebration of Running
Lancaster, Lancashire
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
28. Run Sandringham
Sandringham, Norfolk
half marathon and more
(58 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
29. Great British Bake Run (South)
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(13 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
30. PHOENIX - Denbies Marathon & Half Marathon
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
31. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
32. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – June
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
33. TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Brecon, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(77 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
34. The Snickerthon
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(19 reviews)
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
35. Leamington Spa Half Marathon
Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
half marathon and more
(157 reviews)
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
36. Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Durham, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
37. Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile
Westonbirt, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(100 reviews)
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
38. Midsummer Murder
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
10 miles, half marathon
(72 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
39. Cock-a-doodle Dawdle
Buntingford, Hertfordshire
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
40. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
5k, 10k, half marathon
(44 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
41. Run Northumberland Coquet 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
Rothbury, Northumberland
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(14 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
42. RunThrough Peterborough Running Festival
Peterborough, Peterborough
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
43. The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024
Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
44. Kirkbride Half Marathon
Wigton, Cumbria, Cumbria
half marathon
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
45. Run Cumbria Solway Marathon & Half Marathon
Anthorn, Cumbria
marathon, half marathon
(6 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
46. Glasgow Epic Trail
Glasgow
10k, half marathon
(91 reviews)
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
47. PHOENIX - Run with the Ro
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
48. PHOENIX - D-Day - Military Series Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon