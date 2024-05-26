All Events
Half Marathons in May 2022

AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Sunday, 26 May 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024

Location

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£42 – £49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Sunday, 19 May 2024

2. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024

Location

Bristol, Bristol City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£12 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Sunday, 5 May 2024

3. AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024
Saturday, 11 May 2024

4. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon and more

Ticket£25 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Sunday, 5 May 2024

5. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024

Location

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k, marathon

Ticket£5 – £52
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
Sunday, 5 May 2024

6. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May
Sunday, 19 May 2024

7. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£25 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
2024 Great West Run
Sunday, 26 May 2024

8. 2024 Great West Run

Location

Exeter, Devon

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£5 – £45
The Lexicon Bracknell Half Marathon
Sunday, 12 May 2024

9. The Lexicon Bracknell Half Marathon

Location

Bracknell, Berkshire

Running

half marathon

Ticket£27.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024
Saturday, 18 May 2024

10. The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024

Location

Cranleigh, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£35 – £75
Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May 2024
Saturday, 25 May 2024

11. Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May 2024

Location

Liverpool, Merseyside

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£21.67 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Saturday, 4 May 2024

12. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024

Location

Talybont-on-Usk, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£40 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024

13. Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Location

Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Ticket£13 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
Saturday, 11 May 2024

14. Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra

Location

Wadhurst, East Sussex

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£28 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
Sunday, 12 May 2024

15. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024

Location

The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
TEC Wye Valley 2024
Saturday, 18 May 2024

16. TEC Wye Valley 2024

Location

Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Saturday, 18 May 2024

17. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat road
The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k 2024
Saturday, 25 May 2024

18. The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k 2024

Location

Godalming, Surrey

Running

half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£31.67 – £79
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Midweek Chasing Numbers 5

Friday, 3 May 2024

19. Midweek Chasing Numbers 5

Location

Egham, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
May the 4th Be With You

Friday, 3 May 2024

20. May the 4th Be With You

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£21 – £40
Morecambe Half Marathon & 5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024

21. Morecambe Half Marathon & 5k

Location

Morecambe, Lancashire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£7 – £30
Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024

22. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Manswood, Dorset

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k

Ticket£23 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Dandelions at Dawn
Sunday, 5 May 2024

23. Dandelions at Dawn

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Collingbourne Half Marathon & 10k
Saturday, 11 May 2024

24. Collingbourne Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Ludgershall, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£20 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - May
Sunday, 12 May 2024

25. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Sunderland City Runs
Sunday, 12 May 2024

26. Sunderland City Runs

Location

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£28 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Zig Zag Marathon and Half Marathon
Sunday, 12 May 2024

27. Zig Zag Marathon and Half Marathon

Location

Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk

Running

half marathon, marathon

Ticket£24 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Shires and Spires Event
Sunday, 12 May 2024

28. Shires and Spires Event

Location

Naseby, Northamptonshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£24 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Stroud Trails
Sunday, 12 May 2024

29. Stroud Trails

Location

Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£22 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Run Rabbit Trail Festival
Saturday, 18 May 2024

30. Run Rabbit Trail Festival

Location

Market Harborough

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£20 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
The Shindig in the Shire
Saturday, 18 May 2024

31. The Shindig in the Shire

Location

Corfton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£20 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Sunday, 19 May 2024

32. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2

Location

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£22 – £40
The Birthday Run

Sunday, 19 May 2024

33. The Birthday Run

Location

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The Ridge Off Roader
Sunday, 19 May 2024

34. The Ridge Off Roader

Location

Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£21 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Race The Tide

Saturday, 25 May 2024

35. Race The Tide

Location

Mothecombe, Devon

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£32 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Cocktail Run 2

Sunday, 26 May 2024

36. Cocktail Run 2

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Race For Men Salisbury
Sunday, 26 May 2024

37. Race For Men Salisbury

Location

Salisbury, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£7 – £23.40
SunTime RunTime
Sunday, 26 May 2024

38. SunTime RunTime

Location

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Buxton Half Marathon

Sunday, 26 May 2024

39. Buxton Half Marathon

Location

Buxton, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon

Ticket£24 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Taunton Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon
Sunday, 26 May 2024

40. Taunton Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Taunton, Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon

Ticket£23 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Run With the Flo

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

41. Run With the Flo

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Wizz Air Hackney Half 2024
Sunday, 19 May 2024

42. Wizz Air Hackney Half 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon

Great atmosphereFlat road
The Barby Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

43. The Barby Run

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Essar Chester Half Marathon
Sunday, 19 May 2024

44. Essar Chester Half Marathon

Location

Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

half marathon

Ticket£42 – £44
Great atmosphereRoad
PHOENIX - May the 4th Be With You

Saturday, 4 May 2024

45. PHOENIX - May the 4th Be With You

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Tring Trails - Chilterns - Half-Marathon - Guided Run

Sunday, 5 May 2024

46. Tring Trails - Chilterns - Half-Marathon - Guided Run

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£16
PHOENIX - The Neo Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

47. PHOENIX - The Neo Run

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
PHOENIX - VE Day - Military Series Run

Sunday, 12 May 2024

48. PHOENIX - VE Day - Military Series Run

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
