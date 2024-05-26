Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Half Marathons in May 2022
Sunday, 26 May 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
half marathon, 10k
(514 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
2. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Bristol, Bristol City
half marathon, 10k and more
(103 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
3. AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k and more
(314 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
4. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
(61 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
5. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k, marathon
(176 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
6. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(122 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
7. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k
(116 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
8. 2024 Great West Run
Exeter, Devon
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
9. The Lexicon Bracknell Half Marathon
Bracknell, Berkshire
half marathon
(205 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
10. The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024
Cranleigh, Surrey
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
11. Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May 2024
Liverpool, Merseyside
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(72 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
12. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Talybont-on-Usk, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(148 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
13. Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon
(82 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
14. Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
Wadhurst, East Sussex
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(129 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
15. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
(179 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
16. TEC Wye Valley 2024
Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(187 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
17. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Rugby, Warwickshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
18. The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k 2024
Godalming, Surrey
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(117 reviews)
Friday, 3 May 2024
19. Midweek Chasing Numbers 5
Egham, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(5 reviews)
Friday, 3 May 2024
20. May the 4th Be With You
Church Stretton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
21. Morecambe Half Marathon & 5k
Morecambe, Lancashire
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
22. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Manswood, Dorset
10k, half marathon, 5k
(123 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
23. Dandelions at Dawn
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(88 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
24. Collingbourne Half Marathon & 10k
Ludgershall, Wiltshire
half marathon, 10k
(14 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
25. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon
(30 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
26. Sunderland City Runs
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
27. Zig Zag Marathon and Half Marathon
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk
half marathon, marathon
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
28. Shires and Spires Event
Naseby, Northamptonshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(42 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
29. Stroud Trails
Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(107 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
30. Run Rabbit Trail Festival
Market Harborough
5k, 10k, half marathon, ultramarathon and more
(73 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
31. The Shindig in the Shire
Corfton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon and more
(7 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
32. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Old Elvet, County Durham
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
33. The Birthday Run
Brandon, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(24 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
34. The Ridge Off Roader
Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire
half marathon, 10k
(91 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
35. Race The Tide
Mothecombe, Devon
marathon, half marathon and more
(10 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
36. Cocktail Run 2
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 26 May 2024
37. Race For Men Salisbury
Salisbury, Wiltshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
38. SunTime RunTime
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
39. Buxton Half Marathon
Buxton, Derbyshire
half marathon
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
40. Taunton Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon
Taunton, Somerset
10k, half marathon
(60 reviews)
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
41. Run With the Flo
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 19 May 2024
42. Wizz Air Hackney Half 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon
(923 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
43. The Barby Run
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 19 May 2024
44. Essar Chester Half Marathon
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
half marathon
(26 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
45. PHOENIX - May the 4th Be With You
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
46. Tring Trails - Chilterns - Half-Marathon - Guided Run
Tring, Hertfordshire
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
47. PHOENIX - The Neo Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 12 May 2024
48. PHOENIX - VE Day - Military Series Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon