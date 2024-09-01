All Events
Running Events
Half Marathons
Half Marathons in September 2022
Half Marathons in September 2022

46 events found
2024 The Big Half
Booked 554 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

1. 2024 The Big Half

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon

Ticket£56
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Surrey Half 2024
Booked 75 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

2. RunThrough Surrey Half 2024

Location

Woking, Surrey

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

Star4.7

(398 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - September 2024
Booked 16 times this week

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

3. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - September 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(67 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Cheshire Half Marathon
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

4. RunThrough Cheshire Half Marathon

Location

Siddington, Cheshire East

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.8

(121 reviews)

Ticket£26.67 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Dartford Half Marathon
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

5. Dartford Half Marathon

Location

Dartford, Kent

Running

half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon
Booked 21 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

6. Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon

Location

Llanwddyn, Powys

Running

half marathon

Star4.5

(289 reviews)

Ticket£36 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Warrington Running Festival 2024
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

7. Warrington Running Festival 2024

Location

Warrington, Warrington

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(42 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Run Kent - Tonbridge Half Marathon, 10k and 5k
Booked 21 times this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

8. Run Kent - Tonbridge Half Marathon, 10k and 5k

Location

Tonbridge, Kent

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£24 – £44
Booking perks
Heart
Bridgwater Half Marathon, 10k & 5k Fun Run

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

9. Bridgwater Half Marathon, 10k & 5k Fun Run

Location

Bridgwater, Somerset

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(98 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

10. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024

Location

Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.3

(66 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - September
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

11. Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - September

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Wokingham

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.5

(96 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Run Dorney 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - September 2024

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

12. Run Dorney 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - September 2024

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(34 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Battle of the Borders

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

13. Battle of the Borders

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Andover Trail Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

14. Andover Trail Marathon

Location

Enham Alamein, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.8

(48 reviews)

Ticket£29.17 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly road
Heart
Kenilworth Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

15. Kenilworth Half Marathon & 5k 2024

Location

Kenilworth, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £29
Booking perksFlat
Heart
FEAR (Forget Everything And Run) 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

16. FEAR (Forget Everything And Run) 2024

Location

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksFlat
Heart
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024-2026 Membership

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

17. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024-2026 Membership

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon

Ticket£70
Booking perks
Heart
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

18. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon

Heart
Blackdown Hills Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

19. Blackdown Hills Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Taunton, Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.8

(68 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Gameboy Marathon & Half

Friday, 13 Sept 2024

20. Gameboy Marathon & Half

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(1 reviews)

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Abersoch Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

21. Abersoch Half Marathon

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.8

(11 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

22. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(55 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k - September
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

23. Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k - September

Location

Lamberhurst, East Sussex

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.4

(49 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Worcester City Run - Half Marathon, 10K & Junior Run

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

24. Worcester City Run - Half Marathon, 10K & Junior Run

Location

Worcester, Worcestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.8

(23 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £38.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Amazing Northampton Run

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

25. The Amazing Northampton Run

Location

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.6

(67 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly road
Heart
The One on the Trail - Marlow

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

26. The One on the Trail - Marlow

Location

Bisham, Berkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(5 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

27. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(48 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Richmond Park 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon - September
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

28. Richmond Park 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon - September

Location

Greater London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.8

(28 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Easier Said Than Run

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

29. Easier Said Than Run

Location

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.5

(27 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
The Richmond RUNFEST Marathon & Half Marathon
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

30. The Richmond RUNFEST Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.2

(52 reviews)

Ticket£43 – £51.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

31. Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024

Location

Marsden, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(13 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

32. Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September 2024

Location

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(67 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Lucky Horseshoe Challenge

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

33. The Lucky Horseshoe Challenge

Location

Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(6 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Clipston Trail Half and Country 5 Miler

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

34. Clipston Trail Half and Country 5 Miler

Location

Clipston, Northamptonshire

Running

half marathon

Ticket£15 – £25
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Yabba Dabba Do

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

35. Yabba Dabba Do

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.8

(5 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - September
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

36. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - September

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

half marathon

Star4.5

(45 reviews)

Ticket£28.33 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

37. The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven

Location

Holmbridge, West Yorkshire

Running

10k, half marathon

Ticket£14 – £21
Booking perksHilly
Heart
Guardians of the CODRC

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

38. Guardians of the CODRC

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.6

(4 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Humber Bridge Half Marathon
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

39. Humber Bridge Half Marathon

Location

Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

half marathon

Ticket£26.67 – £42
Booking perks
Heart
Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon September 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

40. Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon September 2024

Location

Liverpool, Merseyside

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£21.67 – £40
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

41. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(62 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k - September 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

42. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k - September 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.8

(33 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Morecambe Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

43. Morecambe Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Morecambe, Lancashire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(80 reviews)

Ticket£16.60 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Robin Hood Half Marathon

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

44. Robin Hood Half Marathon

Location

Nottingham, Nottingham

Running

half marathon

Road
Heart
Run Scotland Strathclyde Autumn Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

45. Run Scotland Strathclyde Autumn Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Location

Motherwell

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£13 – £30
Booking perks
Heart
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

46. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k

Heart
