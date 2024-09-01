Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Half Marathons in September 2022
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
1. 2024 The Big Half
London, Greater London
half marathon
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
2. RunThrough Surrey Half 2024
Woking, Surrey
half marathon, 5k and more
(398 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
3. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - September 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
(67 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
4. RunThrough Cheshire Half Marathon
Siddington, Cheshire East
half marathon and more
(121 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
5. Dartford Half Marathon
Dartford, Kent
half marathon and more
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
6. Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon
Llanwddyn, Powys
half marathon
(289 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
7. Warrington Running Festival 2024
Warrington, Warrington
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(42 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
8. Run Kent - Tonbridge Half Marathon, 10k and 5k
Tonbridge, Kent
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
9. Bridgwater Half Marathon, 10k & 5k Fun Run
Bridgwater, Somerset
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(98 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
10. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
11. Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - September
Henley-on-Thames, Wokingham
half marathon, 10k and more
(96 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
12. Run Dorney 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - September 2024
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(34 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
13. Battle of the Borders
Church Stretton, Shropshire
half marathon, marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
14. Andover Trail Marathon
Enham Alamein, Hampshire
half marathon, marathon
(48 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
15. Kenilworth Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Kenilworth, Warwickshire
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
16. FEAR (Forget Everything And Run) 2024
Brandon, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
17. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024-2026 Membership
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
18. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
19. Blackdown Hills Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon
Taunton, Somerset
10k, half marathon
(68 reviews)
Friday, 13 Sept 2024
20. Gameboy Marathon & Half
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
21. Abersoch Half Marathon
Abersoch, Gwynedd
half marathon and more
(11 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
22. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(55 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
23. Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k - September
Lamberhurst, East Sussex
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
24. Worcester City Run - Half Marathon, 10K & Junior Run
Worcester, Worcestershire
half marathon, 10k and more
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
25. The Amazing Northampton Run
Northampton, Northamptonshire
half marathon and more
(67 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
26. The One on the Trail - Marlow
Bisham, Berkshire
half marathon, 10k and more
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
27. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September
Birmingham, West Midlands
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(48 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
28. Richmond Park 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon - September
Greater London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(28 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
29. Easier Said Than Run
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(27 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
30. The Richmond RUNFEST Marathon & Half Marathon
London, Greater London
half marathon, marathon
(52 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
31. Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024
Marsden, West Yorkshire
5k, half marathon, marathon and more
(13 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
32. Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(67 reviews)
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
33. The Lucky Horseshoe Challenge
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
34. Clipston Trail Half and Country 5 Miler
Clipston, Northamptonshire
half marathon
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
35. Yabba Dabba Do
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
36. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - September
Richmond, Greater London
half marathon
(45 reviews)
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
37. The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven
Holmbridge, West Yorkshire
10k, half marathon
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
38. Guardians of the CODRC
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
marathon, half marathon
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
39. Humber Bridge Half Marathon
Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
40. Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon September 2024
Liverpool, Merseyside
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
41. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
42. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k - September 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k and more
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
43. Morecambe Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k
Morecambe, Lancashire
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(80 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
44. Robin Hood Half Marathon
Nottingham, Nottingham
half marathon
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
45. Run Scotland Strathclyde Autumn Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Motherwell
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
46. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k