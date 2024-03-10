Blackpool has running events across a range of distances throughout the year, so runners from beginners to seasoned speedsters can get active. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. One of the most popular running events in Blackpool is the Blackpool Music Run, where 3,000 participants are accompanied by live bands and entertainment throughout the 5k or 10k run. Alternatively, there is a family friendly 5k on halloween, which encourages all sorts of fancy dress! Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, take place in the city streets or in the scenic surrounding area. The Fylde coast provides great views, and is the location of the Great North West Half Marathon in February. This is the perfect warm up for the region's landmark Blackpool Festival of Running each April, which offers races across 5 distances so anybody can get involved.