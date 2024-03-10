Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Blackpool
Blackpool has running events across a range of distances throughout the year, so runners from beginners to seasoned speedsters can get active. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. One of the most popular running events in Blackpool is the Blackpool Music Run, where 3,000 participants are accompanied by live bands and entertainment throughout the 5k or 10k run. Alternatively, there is a family friendly 5k on halloween, which encourages all sorts of fancy dress! Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, take place in the city streets or in the scenic surrounding area. The Fylde coast provides great views, and is the location of the Great North West Half Marathon in February. This is the perfect warm up for the region's landmark Blackpool Festival of Running each April, which offers races across 5 distances so anybody can get involved.
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
1. Trimpell 20 Miles & Mother's Day 10k
Lancaster, Lancashire
10 miles and more
(29 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
2. RunThrough Southport Seaside 10k
Southport, Merseyside
10k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
3. Race to the Castle 10k
Lancaster, Lancashire
10k
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
4. Morecambe Half Marathon & 5k
Morecambe, Lancashire
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
5. 3-1-5 Birthday 5k, 10k & 1k Fun Run
Lancaster, Lancashire
10k, 5k
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
6. Morecambe 10k & 5k Fun Run - June
Morecambe, Lancashire
10k, 5k
(20 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
7. Celebration of Running
Lancaster, Lancashire
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
8. Cops and Robbers 10k
Lancaster, Lancashire
10k
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
9. Riverside Half Marathon and 10k
Lancaster, Lancashire
half marathon, 10k
(37 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
10. The Golden Ball 20 & Riverside 10
Morecambe, Lancashire
5k, 10 miles
(23 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
11. 3-1-5 National Fitness 5k, 10k & 1k Fun Run
Lancaster, Lancashire
10k, 5k and more
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
12. Morecambe Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k
Morecambe, Lancashire
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(80 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
13. Pendle Witches 10k & Halloween Fun Run
Lancaster, Lancashire
10k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
14. The Lancaster Half Marathon
Morecambe, Lancashire
half marathon
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
15. Morecambe Festival of Running
Heysham, Lancashire
5k, 10k, 10 miles
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
16. MacTuff Really Muddy Run - North West EVENT POSTPONED UNTIL MAY 2024 (New Date confirmed in October 2023)
Southport, Merseyside
10 miles, 10k, 5k and more