All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
North West
ChevronRight
Blackpool
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in Blackpool

Blackpool has running events across a range of distances throughout the year, so runners from beginners to seasoned speedsters can get active. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. One of the most popular running events in Blackpool is the Blackpool Music Run, where 3,000 participants are accompanied by live bands and entertainment throughout the 5k or 10k run. Alternatively, there is a family friendly 5k on halloween, which encourages all sorts of fancy dress! Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, take place in the city streets or in the scenic surrounding area. The Fylde coast provides great views, and is the location of the Great North West Half Marathon in February. This is the perfect warm up for the region's landmark Blackpool Festival of Running each April, which offers races across 5 distances so anybody can get involved.

16 events found
Trimpell 20 Miles & Mother's Day 10k
Booked 59 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

1. Trimpell 20 Miles & Mother's Day 10k

Location

Lancaster, Lancashire

Running

10 miles and more

Star4.2

(29 reviews)

Ticket£18.80 – £39.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Southport Seaside 10k
Booked 16 times this week

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

2. RunThrough Southport Seaside 10k

Location

Southport, Merseyside

Running

10k

Ticket£20 – £36
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Race to the Castle 10k
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

3. Race to the Castle 10k

Location

Lancaster, Lancashire

Running

10k

Star5.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £19
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Morecambe Half Marathon & 5k
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

4. Morecambe Half Marathon & 5k

Location

Morecambe, Lancashire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£7 – £30
Booking perks
Heart
3-1-5 Birthday 5k, 10k & 1k Fun Run

Sunday, 19 May 2024

5. 3-1-5 Birthday 5k, 10k & 1k Fun Run

Location

Lancaster, Lancashire

Running

10k, 5k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£4.95 – £20.80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
Morecambe 10k & 5k Fun Run - June
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

6. Morecambe 10k & 5k Fun Run - June

Location

Morecambe, Lancashire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.7

(20 reviews)

Ticket£8.35 – £20.80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Celebration of Running
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

7. Celebration of Running

Location

Lancaster, Lancashire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(33 reviews)

Ticket£6.35 – £53
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Cops and Robbers 10k

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

8. Cops and Robbers 10k

Location

Lancaster, Lancashire

Running

10k

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Riverside Half Marathon and 10k

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

9. Riverside Half Marathon and 10k

Location

Lancaster, Lancashire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.5

(37 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Golden Ball 20 & Riverside 10
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

10. The Golden Ball 20 & Riverside 10

Location

Morecambe, Lancashire

Running

5k, 10 miles

Star4.6

(23 reviews)

Ticket£17 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
3-1-5 National Fitness 5k, 10k & 1k Fun Run

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

11. 3-1-5 National Fitness 5k, 10k & 1k Fun Run

Location

Lancaster, Lancashire

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star5.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£5.40 – £21
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Morecambe Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

12. Morecambe Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Morecambe, Lancashire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(80 reviews)

Ticket£16.60 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Pendle Witches 10k & Halloween Fun Run

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

13. Pendle Witches 10k & Halloween Fun Run

Location

Lancaster, Lancashire

Running

10k and more

Star4.8

(31 reviews)

Ticket£8.40 – £23.15
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Lancaster Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

14. The Lancaster Half Marathon

Location

Morecambe, Lancashire

Running

half marathon

Star4.6

(62 reviews)

Ticket£26.15 – £35.25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Morecambe Festival of Running

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

15. Morecambe Festival of Running

Location

Heysham, Lancashire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles

Star4.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£9.40 – £25.15
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
MacTuff Really Muddy Run - North West EVENT POSTPONED UNTIL MAY 2024 (New Date confirmed in October 2023)

Sunday, 5 May 2024

16. MacTuff Really Muddy Run - North West EVENT POSTPONED UNTIL MAY 2024 (New Date confirmed in October 2023)

Location

Southport, Merseyside

Running

10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 events
1
image
🇬🇧