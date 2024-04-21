Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Running Events in Bradford
Bradford gives access to a range of running events in the surround area, so anyone can find plenty of opportunities to get involved with running whatever your ability. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. There are several events at these distances in Leeds, Huddersfield, and Wakely, from fancy-dress runs to night runs. The Great Manchester Run is slightly further away, but is the largest 10k running event in Europe. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Yorkshire Marathon, in York, attracts over 7,000 participants each year. The most extreme nearby event is the Mizuno Endure24 in Leeds, an ultra-running event where participants do as many laps of a 5 mile route as possible in a 24 hour time period. This can be run either alone or in pairs/teams.
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Monday, 25 Mar 2024
2. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Otley, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024
3. Thruscross Reservoir Run Day 3
Harrogate, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Thursday, 28 Mar 2024
4. Grimwith Reservoir Run Day 4
Hebden, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
5. Fewston & Swinsty Reservoir Run Day 5
Otley, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
6. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
7. Brighouse 10k
Brighouse, West Yorkshire
10k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
8. Calderdale Way Ultra
Heptonstall, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
9. Dandelions at Dawn
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(88 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
10. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Haworth, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more
(33 reviews)
Friday, 14 Jun 2024
11. Hell on the Fell
Stalybridge, Greater Manchester
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
12. Summer Extravaganza 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024
13. The Round Res
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
14. Summer Wine Trail Series
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
15. The School Run
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire
10k
Friday, 5 Jul 2024
16. The Holme Valley 5 Miler
Holmbridge, West Yorkshire
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
17. 'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024
Rothwell, West Yorkshire
10 miles, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(40 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
18. Ilkley Half Marathon
Ilkley, West Yorkshire
half marathon
(25 reviews)
Wednesday, 17 Jul 2024
19. The Hepworth Trail
Hepworth, West Yorkshire
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
20. The 10 Mile & 3 Mile Race
Rishworth, West Yorkshire
10 miles, 5k
(21 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
21. The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more
(74 reviews)
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
22. The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours
Leeds, West Yorkshire
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
23. She Strides Ultra
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
24. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
25. Leeds Running Festival - August 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
26. Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024
Marsden, West Yorkshire
5k, half marathon, marathon and more
(13 reviews)
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
27. The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven
Holmbridge, West Yorkshire
10k, half marathon
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
28. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(62 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
29. John's April Fool Backwards
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
30. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Leeds, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
31. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Knaresborough, North Yorkshire
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Thursday, 7 Nov 2024
32. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Friday, 8 Nov 2024
33. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 2
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
34. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 3, Reservoir Dogs, Moonlight Meander
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
35. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 4
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
36. Kudos its Kirkstall Abbey 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
37. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
38. Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(105 reviews)
Sunday, 5 Jan 2025
39. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025
Shipley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 12 Jan 2025
40. Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025
Skipton, North Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
(158 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
41. PieAthlon
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
(10 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
42. Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more
(73 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
43. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
(36 reviews)
Tuesday, 21 May 2024
44. Canal Side Dash - Hebden Bridge 19k
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire
(3 reviews)
Friday, 14 Jun 2024
45. Canal Side Dash - Mytholmroyd 17k
Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire
(5 reviews)
Friday, 28 Jun 2024
46. Canal Side Dash - Sowerby Bridge 11k
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
47. John's April Fools Frollick
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
48. Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10k
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k