Running Events in Bradford

Bradford gives access to a range of running events in the surround area, so anyone can find plenty of opportunities to get involved with running whatever your ability. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. There are several events at these distances in Leeds, Huddersfield, and Wakely, from fancy-dress runs to night runs. The Great Manchester Run is slightly further away, but is the largest 10k running event in Europe. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Yorkshire Marathon, in York, attracts over 7,000 participants each year. The most extreme nearby event is the Mizuno Endure24 in Leeds, an ultra-running event where participants do as many laps of a 5 mile route as possible in a 24 hour time period. This can be run either alone or in pairs/teams.

2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Booked 86 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

Leeds, West Yorkshire

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Booked 2 times this week

Monday, 25 Mar 2024

Otley, North Yorkshire

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£23 – £41
Thruscross Reservoir Run Day 3

Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£23 – £41
Grimwith Reservoir Run Day 4
Booked 3 times this week

Thursday, 28 Mar 2024

Hebden, North Yorkshire

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£23 – £41
Fewston & Swinsty Reservoir Run Day 5
Booked 11 times this week

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

Otley, North Yorkshire

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£23 – £41
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Brighouse 10k
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

10k

Ticket£18
Calderdale Way Ultra

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

Heptonstall, West Yorkshire

ultramarathon

Ticket£40 – £60
Dandelions at Dawn
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

Leeds, West Yorkshire

half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(88 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

Haworth, West Yorkshire

ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(33 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Hell on the Fell

Friday, 14 Jun 2024

Stalybridge, Greater Manchester

Star4.7

(17 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £23
Summer Extravaganza 2024
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Leeds, West Yorkshire

marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£23 – £55
The Round Res

Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Ticket£33
Summer Wine Trail Series

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

Ticket£53.20 – £65.55
The School Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

10k

Ticket£14 – £16
The Holme Valley 5 Miler

Friday, 5 Jul 2024

Holmbridge, West Yorkshire

Ticket£14 – £16
'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

Rothwell, West Yorkshire

10 miles, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.3

(40 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Ilkley Half Marathon

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

Location

Running

half marathon

Star4.9

(25 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £35
The Hepworth Trail

Wednesday, 17 Jul 2024

Location

Ticket£14 – £16
The 10 Mile & 3 Mile Race

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

Location

Running

10 miles, 5k

Star4.3

(21 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £20
The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

Shipley, West Yorkshire

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more

Star4.6

(74 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Ticket£32
She Strides Ultra

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

Location

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£65
Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

Bingley, West Yorkshire

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(49 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Leeds Running Festival - August 2024
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

Leeds, West Yorkshire

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

Location

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(13 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

Location

Running

10k, half marathon

Ticket£14 – £21
Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

Location

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(62 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
John's April Fool Backwards

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

Location

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£23 – £75
Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

Location

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(36 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £55
Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

Location

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.7

(62 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1

Thursday, 7 Nov 2024

Location

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£23 – £41
Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 2

Friday, 8 Nov 2024

Location

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£23 – £41
Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 3, Reservoir Dogs, Moonlight Meander

Saturday, 9 Nov 2024

Location

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£23 – £41
Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 4

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

Location

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£23 – £41
Kudos its Kirkstall Abbey 2024

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

Location

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(66 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £55
Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

Location

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£14 – £41
Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024

Location

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(105 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Sunday, 5 Jan 2025

Location

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.7

(62 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £58
Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025

Sunday, 12 Jan 2025

Location

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(158 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £56
PieAthlon

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Star4.9

(10 reviews)

Ticket£16
Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Leeds, West Yorkshire

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(73 reviews)

Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

Leeds, West Yorkshire

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(36 reviews)

Canal Side Dash - Hebden Bridge 19k

Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Canal Side Dash - Mytholmroyd 17k

Friday, 14 Jun 2024

Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire

Star4.9

(5 reviews)

Canal Side Dash - Sowerby Bridge 11k

Friday, 28 Jun 2024

Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire

Star4.3

(7 reviews)

John's April Fools Frollick

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

Bingley, West Yorkshire

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.4

(15 reviews)

Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10k

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Leeds, West Yorkshire

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£22 – £28
