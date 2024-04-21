Bradford gives access to a range of running events in the surround area, so anyone can find plenty of opportunities to get involved with running whatever your ability. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. There are several events at these distances in Leeds, Huddersfield, and Wakely, from fancy-dress runs to night runs. The Great Manchester Run is slightly further away, but is the largest 10k running event in Europe. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Yorkshire Marathon, in York, attracts over 7,000 participants each year. The most extreme nearby event is the Mizuno Endure24 in Leeds, an ultra-running event where participants do as many laps of a 5 mile route as possible in a 24 hour time period. This can be run either alone or in pairs/teams.