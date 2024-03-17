All Events
Running Events in Dover

Dover and the surrounding Kent area have a range of events across all distances for runners of any ability to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Ashford AC Givaudan 10k is a very popular race, with over 1,400 participants, or there is a seasonal 5k and 10k series across the Whitstable Coast and Herne Bay. Longer distances, are available, such as the Folkestone Rotary Half Marathon which has a charitable focus, or the Brett Llyd race which offers a half marathon or a 20 mile option which is great for marathon training. There are even further distances which go off-road onto trail routes. Our favourite is the Tolkein Run, which is perfect for any Lord of the Rings or Hobbit fans who are into endurance running. The race is held in the shadow of the famous Cliffs of Dover, and competitors must complete as many laps of the 3.75 mile course as possible in the 6 hour time limit.

8 events found
Canterbury Riverside 10k
Booked 24 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

1. Canterbury Riverside 10k

Location

Chartham, Kent

Running

10k

Star4.6

(97 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Run Whitstable & Herne Bay 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Spring
Booked 28 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

2. Run Whitstable & Herne Bay 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Spring

Location

Herne Bay, Kent

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(40 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Western Heights Trail Races
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

3. Western Heights Trail Races

Location

Dover, Kent

Running

ultramarathon, marathon and more

Ticket£7 – £55
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
The Governor Backyard Ultra May

Saturday, 4 May 2024

4. The Governor Backyard Ultra May

Location

Dover, Kent

Ticket£100
Booking perks
Heart
Run Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

5. Run Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Herne Bay, Kent

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Star4.3

(84 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
The Governor Backyard Ultra June

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

6. The Governor Backyard Ultra June

Location

Dover, Kent

Running

10k and more

Ticket£115
Booking perks
Heart
The Governor Backyard Ultra August

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

7. The Governor Backyard Ultra August

Location

Dover, Kent

Running

10k and more

Ticket£115
Booking perks
Heart
The Governor Backyard Ultra October

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

8. The Governor Backyard Ultra October

Location

Dover, Kent

Running

10k and more

Ticket£115
Booking perks
Heart
