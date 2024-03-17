Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Running Events in Dover
Dover and the surrounding Kent area have a range of events across all distances for runners of any ability to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Ashford AC Givaudan 10k is a very popular race, with over 1,400 participants, or there is a seasonal 5k and 10k series across the Whitstable Coast and Herne Bay. Longer distances, are available, such as the Folkestone Rotary Half Marathon which has a charitable focus, or the Brett Llyd race which offers a half marathon or a 20 mile option which is great for marathon training. There are even further distances which go off-road onto trail routes. Our favourite is the Tolkein Run, which is perfect for any Lord of the Rings or Hobbit fans who are into endurance running. The race is held in the shadow of the famous Cliffs of Dover, and competitors must complete as many laps of the 3.75 mile course as possible in the 6 hour time limit.
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
1. Canterbury Riverside 10k
Chartham, Kent
10k
(97 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
2. Run Whitstable & Herne Bay 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Spring
Herne Bay, Kent
5k, 10k, half marathon
(40 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
3. Western Heights Trail Races
Dover, Kent
ultramarathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
4. The Governor Backyard Ultra May
Dover, Kent
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
5. Run Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Herne Bay, Kent
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(84 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
6. The Governor Backyard Ultra June
Dover, Kent
10k and more
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
7. The Governor Backyard Ultra August
Dover, Kent
10k and more
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
8. The Governor Backyard Ultra October
Dover, Kent
10k and more