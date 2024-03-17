Dover and the surrounding Kent area have a range of events across all distances for runners of any ability to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Ashford AC Givaudan 10k is a very popular race, with over 1,400 participants, or there is a seasonal 5k and 10k series across the Whitstable Coast and Herne Bay. Longer distances, are available, such as the Folkestone Rotary Half Marathon which has a charitable focus, or the Brett Llyd race which offers a half marathon or a 20 mile option which is great for marathon training. There are even further distances which go off-road onto trail routes. Our favourite is the Tolkein Run, which is perfect for any Lord of the Rings or Hobbit fans who are into endurance running. The race is held in the shadow of the famous Cliffs of Dover, and competitors must complete as many laps of the 3.75 mile course as possible in the 6 hour time limit.