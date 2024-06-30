Scarborough has a range of road running events, across the full range of difficulties and distances. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Scarborough Summerfest 5k is popular and also offers a 1 mile race on the same day. Alternatively, the Marathon du Malton 10k is great for foodies, as runners can taste gourmet foods and drinks at several stops along the course. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, require more training but are hugely rewarding. The real pull of the area is its trail events in the rugged surrounding terrains. The Endurancelife North York Moors Marathon takes in the breathtaking views of the National Park. The Coastal Trail Series and Hardmoor also organise challenging ultras that take in the stunning coastlines across a range of distances. For example, in Saltburn there is a 10k, half marathon, and marathon option.