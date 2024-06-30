All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Yorkshire and the Humber
ChevronRight
Scarborough
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in Scarborough

Scarborough has a range of road running events, across the full range of difficulties and distances. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Scarborough Summerfest 5k is popular and also offers a 1 mile race on the same day. Alternatively, the Marathon du Malton 10k is great for foodies, as runners can taste gourmet foods and drinks at several stops along the course. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, require more training but are hugely rewarding. The real pull of the area is its trail events in the rugged surrounding terrains. The Endurancelife North York Moors Marathon takes in the breathtaking views of the National Park. The Coastal Trail Series and Hardmoor also organise challenging ultras that take in the stunning coastlines across a range of distances. For example, in Saltburn there is a 10k, half marathon, and marathon option.

3 events found
The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

1. The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024

Location

Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Bridlington New Year Eve, Eve Bonanza 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 29 Dec 2024

2. Bridlington New Year Eve, Eve Bonanza 2024

Location

Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.8

(17 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Defy Dalby

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

3. Defy Dalby

Location

Pickering, North Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.9

(13 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 events
1
image
🇬🇧