All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Marathons
ChevronRight
Marathons in April 2022
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Marathons in April 2022

29 events found
2024 TCS London Marathon

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. 2024 TCS London Marathon

Location

London, Greater London

Running

marathon

Star4.9

(53 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Heart
2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay
Booked 188 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

2. 2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay

Location

London, Greater London

Running

marathon

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Booked 166 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

3. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£34 – £78
Booking perks
Heart
Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Booked 127 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

4. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024

Location

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£26.67 – £52
Booking perks
Heart
TEC Lake District Challenge
Booked 15 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

5. TEC Lake District Challenge

Location

Grange, Cumbria

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£33 – £80
Booking perksHilly
Heart
Midweek Chasing Numbers 4

Friday, 5 Apr 2024

6. Midweek Chasing Numbers 4

Location

Egham, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.5

(2 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Rocky Horror Run

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

7. Rocky Horror Run

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
Rose of the Shires Ultra 54 and Rosebud Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

8. Rose of the Shires Ultra 54 and Rosebud Marathon

Location

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£18.60 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

9. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(56 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Haughley Festival of Running
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

10. Haughley Festival of Running

Location

Haughley, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Magna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - Spring
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

11. Magna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - Spring

Location

Egham, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.2

(30 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Chilterns Trail Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

12. Chilterns Trail Marathon

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Running

marathon

Star4.9

(3 reviews)

Ticket£75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Huntingdon Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

13. Huntingdon Challenge

Location

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.6

(26 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

14. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024

Location

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

15. Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run

Location

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(86 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Nearly But Not Quite London Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

16. The Nearly But Not Quite London Marathon

Location

Egham, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.4

(16 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The "Other" Run
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

17. The "Other" Run

Location

Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.9

(12 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Godfather 999 (Steve Edwards Deca-Flake Run)

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

18. The Godfather 999 (Steve Edwards Deca-Flake Run)

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.7

(6 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Norfolk Marathon

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

19. The Norfolk Marathon

Location

Cromer, Norfolk

Running

marathon

Road
Heart
John's April Fools Frollick

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

20. John's April Fools Frollick

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.4

(15 reviews)

Great atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Invincible Scroll - TiT Day 10

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

21. PHOENIX - The Invincible Scroll - TiT Day 10

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Silver Scroll - TweT Day 11

Tuesday, 2 Apr 2024

22. PHOENIX - The Silver Scroll - TweT Day 11

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Golden Scroll - TweT Day 12

Wednesday, 3 Apr 2024

23. PHOENIX - The Golden Scroll - TweT Day 12

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Trinity Run

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

24. PHOENIX - The Trinity Run

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge Friday

Friday, 12 Apr 2024

25. PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge Friday

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£24 – £33
Booking perks
Heart
Camuplodunum 2024

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

26. Camuplodunum 2024

Location

Colchester, Essex

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£20 – £27
Booking perks
Heart
PHOENIX - RM - Jubilee River Races 2 - 2024

Thursday, 18 Apr 2024

27. PHOENIX - RM - Jubilee River Races 2 - 2024

Location

Slough, Berkshire

Running

marathon

Ticket£33 – £35
Booking perks
Heart
Phoenix - NOT the London Marathon Run 2024

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

28. Phoenix - NOT the London Marathon Run 2024

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

29. PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1

Location

Cranleigh, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Showing 1 - 29 of 29 events
1
image
🇬🇧