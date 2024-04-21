Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. 2024 TCS London Marathon
London, Greater London
marathon
(53 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
2. 2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay
London, Greater London
marathon
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
3. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Newport, Newport
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
4. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
5. TEC Lake District Challenge
Grange, Cumbria
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
Friday, 5 Apr 2024
6. Midweek Chasing Numbers 4
Egham, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
7. Rocky Horror Run
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
8. Rose of the Shires Ultra 54 and Rosebud Marathon
Northampton, Northamptonshire
ultramarathon, marathon
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
9. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Southampton, Southampton
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
10. Haughley Festival of Running
Haughley, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(24 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
11. Magna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - Spring
Egham, Surrey
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(30 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
12. Chilterns Trail Marathon
Tring, Hertfordshire
marathon
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
13. Huntingdon Challenge
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(26 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
14. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
15. Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
ultramarathon, half marathon, marathon and more
(86 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
16. The Nearly But Not Quite London Marathon
Egham, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
17. The "Other" Run
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(12 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
18. The Godfather 999 (Steve Edwards Deca-Flake Run)
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
19. The Norfolk Marathon
Cromer, Norfolk
marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
20. John's April Fools Frollick
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(15 reviews)
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
21. PHOENIX - The Invincible Scroll - TiT Day 10
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Tuesday, 2 Apr 2024
22. PHOENIX - The Silver Scroll - TweT Day 11
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Wednesday, 3 Apr 2024
23. PHOENIX - The Golden Scroll - TweT Day 12
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
24. PHOENIX - The Trinity Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Friday, 12 Apr 2024
25. PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge Friday
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
26. Camuplodunum 2024
Colchester, Essex
marathon, 10k
Thursday, 18 Apr 2024
27. PHOENIX - RM - Jubilee River Races 2 - 2024
Slough, Berkshire
marathon
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
28. Phoenix - NOT the London Marathon Run 2024
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
29. PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1
Cranleigh, Surrey
ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon