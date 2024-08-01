Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Marathons in August 2022
Thursday, 1 Aug 2024
1. Great Barrow Challenge - Day 7
Barrow, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Friday, 2 Aug 2024
2. Great Barrow Challenge - Day 8
Barrow, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
3. PHOENIX - Summer Marathon & Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
4. Chariots of Fire 100th Anniversary Paris Olympics Run
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
5. Great Barrow Challenge - Day 9
Barrow, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
6. Vanguard Way Marathon & Half Marathon
Croydon, Greater London
marathon, half marathon
(32 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
7. Great Barrow Challenge - Day 10
Barrow, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
8. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
9. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(49 reviews)
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
10. Thames Meander – Summer
Richmond, Greater London
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(78 reviews)
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
11. PHOENIX - Prosecco Run
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
12. Run to the Castle Ultra
Aberdyfi, Gwynedd
ultramarathon, marathon
(7 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
13. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon and more
(89 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
14. The Sun's on the Run
Brandon, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(27 reviews)
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
15. Woldingham Marathon & Half Marathon
Woldingham, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
(21 reviews)
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
16. TEC Mendips Trail Running Challenge
Bristol, Somerset
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(83 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
17. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(66 reviews)
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
18. PHOENIX - Olympic Run
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, 10k