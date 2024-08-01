All Events
Marathons in August 2022

18 events found
Great Barrow Challenge - Day 7

Thursday, 1 Aug 2024

1. Great Barrow Challenge - Day 7

Location

Barrow, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

£22.50 – £35
Flat trail
Heart
Great Barrow Challenge - Day 8

Friday, 2 Aug 2024

2. Great Barrow Challenge - Day 8

Location

Barrow, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

5.0

(1 reviews)

£22.50 – £35
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
PHOENIX - Summer Marathon & Half Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

3. PHOENIX - Summer Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon

£31.50 – £33.50
Trail
Heart
Chariots of Fire 100th Anniversary Paris Olympics Run

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

4. Chariots of Fire 100th Anniversary Paris Olympics Run

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon

£29.99 – £39.99
Trail
Heart
Great Barrow Challenge - Day 9

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

5. Great Barrow Challenge - Day 9

Location

Barrow, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

4.7

(3 reviews)

£22.50 – £35
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Vanguard Way Marathon & Half Marathon

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

6. Vanguard Way Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Croydon, Greater London

Running

marathon, half marathon

4.3

(32 reviews)

£45
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Great Barrow Challenge - Day 10

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

7. Great Barrow Challenge - Day 10

Location

Barrow, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

£22.50 – £35
Flat trail
Heart
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

8. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

4.6

(8 reviews)

£20 – £40
Great atmosphere
Heart
Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

9. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

4.6

(49 reviews)

£14 – £41
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Thames Meander – Summer

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

10. Thames Meander – Summer

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

4.3

(78 reviews)

£45 – £55
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
PHOENIX - Prosecco Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

11. PHOENIX - Prosecco Run

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon

£20 – £39.95
Trail
Heart
Run to the Castle Ultra

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

12. Run to the Castle Ultra

Location

Aberdyfi, Gwynedd

Running

ultramarathon, marathon

4.4

(7 reviews)

£45 – £68
Great atmosphere
Heart
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

13. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon and more

4.7

(89 reviews)

£10 – £75
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
The Sun's on the Run

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

14. The Sun's on the Run

Location

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

4.8

(27 reviews)

£30 – £35
Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
Woldingham Marathon & Half Marathon

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

15. Woldingham Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Woldingham, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon

4.6

(21 reviews)

£45
Great atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
TEC Mendips Trail Running Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

16. TEC Mendips Trail Running Challenge

Location

Bristol, Somerset

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

4.7

(83 reviews)

£38 – £70
Great atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

17. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024

Location

Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

4.3

(66 reviews)

£14 – £55
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
PHOENIX - Olympic Run

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

18. PHOENIX - Olympic Run

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

£37.95 – £39.95
Trail
Heart
