Marathons in December 2022
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
1. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - December
Chichester, West Sussex
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
2. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
3. Christmas Canter
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(25 reviews)
Friday, 6 Dec 2024
4. X-Wing-Mas Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
5. Salisbury Plain Winter Edition - Marathon & Half Marathon
Ludgershall, Wiltshire
half marathon, marathon
(111 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
6. Star Wars Deja Vu Marathon & Half Marathon
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(7 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
7. 'Twas the Run before Christmas 2024
Brandon, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(42 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
8. Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(105 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Dec 2024
9. Bauble Bimble 2024
Peterborough, Peterborough
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
(69 reviews)
Tuesday, 24 Dec 2024
10. The Christmas Die Hard Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(3 reviews)
Friday, 27 Dec 2024
11. The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Dec 2024
12. Bridlington New Year Eve, Eve Bonanza 2024
Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon, 10k, 5k
(17 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
13. PHOENIX - Pearl Harbour - Military Series Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 21 Dec 2024
14. The Pie'd Piper
Little Dawley, Telford and Wrekin
marathon and more
Saturday, 28 Dec 2024
15. PHOENIX - Year End Marathon & Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, half marathon, 10k