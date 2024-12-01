All Events
Running Events
Marathons
Marathons in December 2022
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Marathons in December 2022

15 events found
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - December
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

1. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - December

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£25 – £47
Booking perksRoad
Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

2. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksFlat trail
Christmas Canter

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

3. Christmas Canter

Location

Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.6

(25 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
X-Wing-Mas Marathon & Half Marathon

Friday, 6 Dec 2024

4. X-Wing-Mas Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Salisbury Plain Winter Edition - Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

5. Salisbury Plain Winter Edition - Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Ludgershall, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.5

(111 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Star Wars Deja Vu Marathon & Half Marathon

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

6. Star Wars Deja Vu Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.4

(7 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
'Twas the Run before Christmas 2024

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

7. 'Twas the Run before Christmas 2024

Location

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(42 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024

8. Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(105 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Bauble Bimble 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 15 Dec 2024

9. Bauble Bimble 2024

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.7

(69 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
The Christmas Die Hard Marathon & Half Marathon

Tuesday, 24 Dec 2024

10. The Christmas Die Hard Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star5.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge

Friday, 27 Dec 2024

11. The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Bridlington New Year Eve, Eve Bonanza 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 29 Dec 2024

12. Bridlington New Year Eve, Eve Bonanza 2024

Location

Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.8

(17 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
PHOENIX - Pearl Harbour - Military Series Run

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

13. PHOENIX - Pearl Harbour - Military Series Run

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
The Pie'd Piper

Saturday, 21 Dec 2024

14. The Pie'd Piper

Location

Little Dawley, Telford and Wrekin

Running

marathon and more

Ticket£28 – £39
Booking perks
PHOENIX - Year End Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 28 Dec 2024

15. PHOENIX - Year End Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£31.50 – £33.50
Booking perksTrail
