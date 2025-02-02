All Events
Running Events
Marathons
Marathons in February 2022
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Marathons in February 2022
1 events found
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
1. Icing on the Cake Trail Run
Church Stretton, Shropshire
half marathon, marathon, 10k
4.8
(24 reviews)
£30 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 events