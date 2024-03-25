Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Marathons in Bradford
Monday, 25 Mar 2024
1. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Otley, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024
2. Thruscross Reservoir Run Day 3
Harrogate, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Thursday, 28 Mar 2024
3. Grimwith Reservoir Run Day 4
Hebden, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
4. Fewston & Swinsty Reservoir Run Day 5
Otley, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
5. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
6. Dandelions at Dawn
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(88 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
7. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Haworth, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
8. Summer Extravaganza 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
9. 'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024
Rothwell, West Yorkshire
10 miles, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(40 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
10. The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more
(74 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
11. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
12. Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024
Marsden, West Yorkshire
5k, half marathon, marathon and more
(13 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
13. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(62 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
14. John's April Fool Backwards
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
15. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Leeds, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
16. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Knaresborough, North Yorkshire
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Thursday, 7 Nov 2024
17. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Friday, 8 Nov 2024
18. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 2
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
19. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 3, Reservoir Dogs, Moonlight Meander
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
20. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 4
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
21. Kudos its Kirkstall Abbey 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
22. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
23. Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(105 reviews)
Sunday, 5 Jan 2025
24. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025
Shipley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 12 Jan 2025
25. Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025
Skipton, North Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
(158 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
26. Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more
(73 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
27. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
(36 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
28. John's April Fools Frollick
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(15 reviews)