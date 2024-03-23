All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Marathons
ChevronRight
East of England
ChevronRight
Cambridge
CloseSelect sport
Running
CloseSelect distance
Marathon
CloseSelect date
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Marathons in Cambridge

3 events found
Moo-rathon, Calf and Hen K at the Farm
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

1. Moo-rathon, Calf and Hen K at the Farm

Location

Buntingford, Hertfordshire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22.50 – £35
Booking perks
Heart
SunTime RunTime
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

2. SunTime RunTime

Location

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Cock-a-doodle Dawdle
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

3. Cock-a-doodle Dawdle

Location

Buntingford, Hertfordshire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perks
Heart
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 events
1
image
🇬🇧