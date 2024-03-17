All Events
Marathons in East Midlands

5 events found
St Patricks Day Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

1. St Patricks Day Challenge

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(41 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The Snickerthon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

2. The Snickerthon

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.3

(19 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
The Summer Ready Run

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

3. The Summer Ready Run

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(33 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Yabba Dabba Do

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

4. Yabba Dabba Do

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.8

(5 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Bauble Bimble 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 15 Dec 2024

5. Bauble Bimble 2024

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.7

(69 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
