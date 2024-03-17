All Events
Running Events
Marathons
East of England
Ipswich
Marathons in Ipswich

5 events found
Brightlingsea Challenge

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

1. Brightlingsea Challenge

Location

Brightlingsea, Essex

Running

marathon and more

Star4.7

(6 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Haughley Festival of Running
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

2. Haughley Festival of Running

Location

Haughley, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Remembrance Day Run

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

3. Remembrance Day Run

Location

Brightlingsea, Essex

Running

marathon and more

Ticket£22 – £38
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Stour Valley Half Marathon & Marathon

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

4. Stour Valley Half Marathon & Marathon

Location

Nayland, Suffolk

Running

marathon

Great sceneryTrail
Heart
Camuplodunum 2024

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

5. Camuplodunum 2024

Location

Colchester, Essex

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£20 – £27
Booking perks
Heart
