All Events
Running Events
Marathons
East of England
Ipswich
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Marathons in Ipswich
5 events found
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
1. Brightlingsea Challenge
Brightlingsea, Essex
marathon and more
4.7
(6 reviews)
£20 – £38.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Booked 10 times this week
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
2. Haughley Festival of Running
Haughley, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
4.8
(24 reviews)
£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
3. Remembrance Day Run
Brightlingsea, Essex
marathon and more
£22 – £38
Booking perksFlat trail
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
4. Stour Valley Half Marathon & Marathon
Nayland, Suffolk
marathon
Great sceneryTrail
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
5. Camuplodunum 2024
Colchester, Essex
marathon, 10k
£20 – £27
Booking perks
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 events