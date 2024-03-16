All Events
Running Events
Marathons
East of England
Luton
Marathons in Luton

14 events found
Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

1. Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(4 reviews)

Ticket£31.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Chilterns Trail Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

2. Chilterns Trail Marathon

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Running

marathon

Star4.9

(3 reviews)

Ticket£75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Enigma Bullet Train
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

3. Enigma Bullet Train

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.4

(12 reviews)

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Chariots of Fire 100th Anniversary Paris Olympics Run

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

4. Chariots of Fire 100th Anniversary Paris Olympics Run

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksTrail
Gameboy Marathon & Half

Friday, 13 Sept 2024

5. Gameboy Marathon & Half

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(1 reviews)

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Wind in the Pillows Marathons & Half Marathon

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

6. Wind in the Pillows Marathons & Half Marathon

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon

Friday, 1 Nov 2024

7. Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksTrail
Fireworks Marathons & Half Marathon

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

8. Fireworks Marathons & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(7 reviews)

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
X-Wing-Mas Marathon & Half Marathon

Friday, 6 Dec 2024

9. X-Wing-Mas Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Star Wars Deja Vu Marathon & Half Marathon

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

10. Star Wars Deja Vu Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.4

(7 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The Christmas Die Hard Marathon & Half Marathon

Tuesday, 24 Dec 2024

11. The Christmas Die Hard Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star5.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Winter Enigma Marathons & Half Marathon

Saturday, 4 Jan 2025

12. Winter Enigma Marathons & Half Marathon

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The Enigma Easter Series 2024

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

13. The Enigma Easter Series 2024

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Star4.4

(4 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
PHOENIX RM - Ricky Races 2 2024

Thursday, 21 Mar 2024

14. PHOENIX RM - Ricky Races 2 2024

Location

Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£33 – £35
Booking perksRoad
