Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Marathons in South West
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
1. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Newport, Newport
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
2. The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024
Lynton, Devon
marathon, ultramarathon and more
(150 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
3. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Talybont-on-Usk, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(148 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
4. TEC Wye Valley 2024
Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(187 reviews)
Monday, 11 Mar 2024
5. Enigma Week At the Knees 2024
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
6. Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
7. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Southampton, Southampton
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
(56 reviews)
Monday, 6 May 2024
8. BigWayRound - Winchester Trail Running
Winchester, Hampshire
marathon, ultramarathon and more
(89 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
9. Stroud Trails
Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(107 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
10. Race The Tide
Mothecombe, Devon
marathon, half marathon and more
(10 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
11. Enigma Bullet Train
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(12 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
12. Salisbury Plain Summer Edition - Marathon, Half Marathon & 50 Mile
Ludgershall, Wiltshire
marathon, half marathon, ultramarathon
(73 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
13. Cheddar Gorge Challenge
Blagdon, Somerset
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(23 reviews)
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
14. Tsunami Ocean Trails
The Wharf, Cornwall
ultramarathon, marathon and more
(25 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
15. Guided Summer Marathon - Winchester
Winchester, Hampshire
marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
16. TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Brecon, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(77 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
17. Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Sedbury, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(53 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
18. TEC Exmoor 2024
Allerford, Somerset
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(71 reviews)
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
19. Chariots of Fire 100th Anniversary Paris Olympics Run
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
20. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon and more
(89 reviews)
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
21. TEC Mendips Trail Running Challenge
Bristol, Somerset
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(83 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
22. Andover Trail Marathon
Enham Alamein, Hampshire
half marathon, marathon
(48 reviews)
Friday, 13 Sept 2024
23. Gameboy Marathon & Half
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Friday, 4 Oct 2024
24. Atlantic Coast Challenge
Upton Towans, Cornwall
ultramarathon, marathon
(30 reviews)
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
25. Barrows and Downs
Tilshead, Wiltshire
half marathon, marathon
(11 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
26. Wind in the Pillows Marathons & Half Marathon
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
27. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October
Chichester, West Sussex
half marathon, 10k, 5k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(45 reviews)
Friday, 1 Nov 2024
28. Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
29. Fireworks Marathons & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(7 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
30. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - December
Chichester, West Sussex
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Friday, 6 Dec 2024
31. X-Wing-Mas Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
32. Salisbury Plain Winter Edition - Marathon & Half Marathon
Ludgershall, Wiltshire
half marathon, marathon
(111 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
33. Star Wars Deja Vu Marathon & Half Marathon
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(7 reviews)
Tuesday, 24 Dec 2024
34. The Christmas Die Hard Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 4 Jan 2025
35. Winter Enigma Marathons & Half Marathon
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(5 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
36. The Enigma Easter Series 2024
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon, 5k
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 25 Jan 2025
37. Pagan Trails
Chagford, Devon
marathon, 10k