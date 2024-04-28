All Events
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

1. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£34 – £78
Booking perks
Heart
The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024
Saturday, 4 May 2024

Saturday, 4 May 2024

2. The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024

Location

Lynton, Devon

Running

marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(150 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Saturday, 4 May 2024

Saturday, 4 May 2024

3. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024

Location

Talybont-on-Usk, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(148 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £75
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
TEC Wye Valley 2024
Saturday, 18 May 2024

Saturday, 18 May 2024

4. TEC Wye Valley 2024

Location

Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(187 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Enigma Week At the Knees 2024

Monday, 11 Mar 2024

5. Enigma Week At the Knees 2024

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon

Ticket£39.99 – £259.99
Flat trail
Heart
Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

6. Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(4 reviews)

Ticket£31.99
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

7. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(56 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £50
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
BigWayRound - Winchester Trail Running
Monday, 6 May 2024

Monday, 6 May 2024

8. BigWayRound - Winchester Trail Running

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(89 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £49
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Stroud Trails
Sunday, 12 May 2024

Sunday, 12 May 2024

9. Stroud Trails

Location

Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(107 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £55
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Race The Tide

Saturday, 25 May 2024

10. Race The Tide

Location

Mothecombe, Devon

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(10 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £56
Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
Enigma Bullet Train
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

11. Enigma Bullet Train

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.4

(12 reviews)

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Salisbury Plain Summer Edition - Marathon, Half Marathon & 50 Mile
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

12. Salisbury Plain Summer Edition - Marathon, Half Marathon & 50 Mile

Location

Ludgershall, Wiltshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.4

(73 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £60
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Cheddar Gorge Challenge
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

13. Cheddar Gorge Challenge

Location

Blagdon, Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.9

(23 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £70
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Tsunami Ocean Trails

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

14. Tsunami Ocean Trails

Location

The Wharf, Cornwall

Running

ultramarathon, marathon and more

Star4.9

(25 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £62
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Guided Summer Marathon - Winchester
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

15. Guided Summer Marathon - Winchester

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£25
Great atmosphere
Heart
TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

16. TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge

Location

Brecon, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(77 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

17. Wye Valley Tunnel Run

Location

Sedbury, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(53 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £55
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
TEC Exmoor 2024
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

18. TEC Exmoor 2024

Location

Allerford, Somerset

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(71 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £75
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Chariots of Fire 100th Anniversary Paris Olympics Run

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

19. Chariots of Fire 100th Anniversary Paris Olympics Run

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Trail
Heart
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

20. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(89 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £75
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
TEC Mendips Trail Running Challenge
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

21. TEC Mendips Trail Running Challenge

Location

Bristol, Somerset

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(83 reviews)

Ticket£38 – £70
Great atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Andover Trail Marathon
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

22. Andover Trail Marathon

Location

Enham Alamein, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.8

(48 reviews)

Ticket£29.17 – £45
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly road
Heart
Gameboy Marathon & Half

Friday, 13 Sept 2024

23. Gameboy Marathon & Half

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(1 reviews)

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
Atlantic Coast Challenge

Friday, 4 Oct 2024

24. Atlantic Coast Challenge

Location

Upton Towans, Cornwall

Running

ultramarathon, marathon

Star4.7

(30 reviews)

Ticket£70 – £200
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Barrows and Downs

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

25. Barrows and Downs

Location

Tilshead, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.4

(11 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Wind in the Pillows Marathons & Half Marathon

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

26. Wind in the Pillows Marathons & Half Marathon

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

27. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(45 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon

Friday, 1 Nov 2024

28. Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Fireworks Marathons & Half Marathon

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

29. Fireworks Marathons & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(7 reviews)

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - December
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

30. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - December

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£25 – £47
Booking perksRoad
Heart
X-Wing-Mas Marathon & Half Marathon

Friday, 6 Dec 2024

31. X-Wing-Mas Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Salisbury Plain Winter Edition - Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

32. Salisbury Plain Winter Edition - Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Ludgershall, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.5

(111 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Star Wars Deja Vu Marathon & Half Marathon

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

33. Star Wars Deja Vu Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.4

(7 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Christmas Die Hard Marathon & Half Marathon

Tuesday, 24 Dec 2024

34. The Christmas Die Hard Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star5.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Winter Enigma Marathons & Half Marathon

Saturday, 4 Jan 2025

35. Winter Enigma Marathons & Half Marathon

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Enigma Easter Series 2024

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

36. The Enigma Easter Series 2024

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Star4.4

(4 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Pagan Trails

Saturday, 25 Jan 2025

37. Pagan Trails

Location

Chagford, Devon

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£44 – £66
Booking perksTrail
Heart
