Marathons in Wales

18 events found
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Booked 199 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

1. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£34 – £78
Booking perks
Heart
TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Booked 26 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

2. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024

Location

Talybont-on-Usk, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(148 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
TEC Wye Valley 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

3. TEC Wye Valley 2024

Location

Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(187 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
May the 4th Be With You

Friday, 3 May 2024

4. May the 4th Be With You

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£21 – £40
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
The Shindig in the Shire

Saturday, 18 May 2024

5. The Shindig in the Shire

Location

Corfton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.9

(7 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Booked 10 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

6. TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge

Location

Brecon, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(77 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

7. TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024

Location

Rhyd-Ddu, Gwynedd

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£40 – £85
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Piece of Cake Trail Run
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

8. Piece of Cake Trail Run

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.9

(11 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Wye Valley Tunnel Run

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

9. Wye Valley Tunnel Run

Location

Sedbury, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(53 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

10. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Run to the Castle Ultra

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

11. Run to the Castle Ultra

Location

Aberdyfi, Gwynedd

Running

ultramarathon, marathon

Star4.4

(7 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Battle of the Borders

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

12. Battle of the Borders

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
MBNA Chester Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

13. MBNA Chester Marathon

Location

Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

marathon

Star4.8

(37 reviews)

Ticket£57 – £59
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Delamere Trails Marathon and Half Marathon
Booked 11 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

14. Delamere Trails Marathon and Half Marathon

Location

Delamere, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£28 – £52
Booking perksTrail
Heart
The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge

Friday, 27 Dec 2024

15. The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
The Winter Run to The Castle Ultra

Saturday, 11 Jan 2025

16. The Winter Run to The Castle Ultra

Location

Aberdyfi, Gwynedd

Running

ultramarathon, marathon

Star4.5

(9 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £67
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Icing on the Cake Trail Run

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

17. Icing on the Cake Trail Run

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
MBNA Chester Metric Marathon

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

18. MBNA Chester Metric Marathon

Location

Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

marathon, 5k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£46 – £48
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
