Marathons in Wales
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
1. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Newport, Newport
marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
2. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Talybont-on-Usk, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(148 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
3. TEC Wye Valley 2024
Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(187 reviews)
Friday, 3 May 2024
4. May the 4th Be With You
Church Stretton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 18 May 2024
5. The Shindig in the Shire
Corfton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon and more
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
6. TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Brecon, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(77 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
7. TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024
Rhyd-Ddu, Gwynedd
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
8. Piece of Cake Trail Run
Church Stretton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
9. Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Sedbury, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(53 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
10. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(8 reviews)
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
11. Run to the Castle Ultra
Aberdyfi, Gwynedd
ultramarathon, marathon
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
12. Battle of the Borders
Church Stretton, Shropshire
half marathon, marathon
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
13. MBNA Chester Marathon
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
marathon
(37 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
14. Delamere Trails Marathon and Half Marathon
Delamere, Cheshire West and Chester
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
Friday, 27 Dec 2024
15. The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 11 Jan 2025
16. The Winter Run to The Castle Ultra
Aberdyfi, Gwynedd
ultramarathon, marathon
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
17. Icing on the Cake Trail Run
Church Stretton, Shropshire
half marathon, marathon, 10k
(24 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
18. MBNA Chester Metric Marathon
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
marathon, 5k
(1 reviews)