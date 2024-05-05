Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Marathons in May 2022
Sunday, 5 May 2024
1. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k, marathon
(176 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
2. The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024
Cranleigh, Surrey
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
3. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Bakewell, Derbyshire
10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(255 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
4. The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024
Lynton, Devon
marathon, ultramarathon and more
(150 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
5. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Talybont-on-Usk, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(148 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
6. Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
Wadhurst, East Sussex
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(129 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
7. TEC Wye Valley 2024
Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(187 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
8. The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k 2024
Godalming, Surrey
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(117 reviews)
Friday, 3 May 2024
9. Midweek Chasing Numbers 5
Egham, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(5 reviews)
Friday, 3 May 2024
10. May the 4th Be With You
Church Stretton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
11. Dandelions at Dawn
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(88 reviews)
Monday, 6 May 2024
12. BigWayRound - Winchester Trail Running
Winchester, Hampshire
marathon, ultramarathon and more
(89 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
13. Zig Zag Marathon and Half Marathon
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk
half marathon, marathon
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
14. Shires and Spires Event
Naseby, Northamptonshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(42 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
15. Stroud Trails
Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(107 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
16. The Shindig in the Shire
Corfton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon and more
(7 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
17. Richmond Park Marathon
Greater London, Greater London
marathon
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
18. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Old Elvet, County Durham
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
19. The Birthday Run
Brandon, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(24 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
20. Race The Tide
Mothecombe, Devon
marathon, half marathon and more
(10 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
21. Cocktail Run 2
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 26 May 2024
22. SunTime RunTime
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
23. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Haworth, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more
(33 reviews)
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
24. Run With the Flo
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
25. The Barby Run
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
26. PHOENIX - May the 4th Be With You
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
27. PHOENIX - HERCULES Labour Nine
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
28. PHOENIX - The Neo Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 12 May 2024
29. PHOENIX - VE Day - Military Series Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 25 May 2024
30. PHOENIX - We're All Mad Here
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 25 May 2024
31. Edinburgh Marathon Festival
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 26 May 2024
32. PHOENIX - Alice in Runderland
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
33. PHOENIX - Run with the Ro
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon