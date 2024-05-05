All Events
Running Events
Marathons
Marathons in May 2022
Marathons in May 2022

33 events found
RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k, marathon

(176 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £52
The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024
Saturday, 18 May 2024

2. The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024

Cranleigh, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£35 – £75
The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

3. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024

Bakewell, Derbyshire

Running

10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(255 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024
Saturday, 4 May 2024

4. The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024

Lynton, Devon

Running

marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(150 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Saturday, 4 May 2024

5. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024

Talybont-on-Usk, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(148 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
Saturday, 11 May 2024

6. Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra

Wadhurst, East Sussex

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.3

(129 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
TEC Wye Valley 2024
Saturday, 18 May 2024

7. TEC Wye Valley 2024

Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(187 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k 2024
Saturday, 25 May 2024

8. The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k 2024

Godalming, Surrey

Running

half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.5

(117 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £79
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Midweek Chasing Numbers 5

Friday, 3 May 2024

9. Midweek Chasing Numbers 5

Egham, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star3.5

(5 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
May the 4th Be With You

Friday, 3 May 2024

10. May the 4th Be With You

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£21 – £40
Booking perksFlat trail
Dandelions at Dawn
Sunday, 5 May 2024

11. Dandelions at Dawn

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(88 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
BigWayRound - Winchester Trail Running
Monday, 6 May 2024

12. BigWayRound - Winchester Trail Running

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(89 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Zig Zag Marathon and Half Marathon
Sunday, 12 May 2024

13. Zig Zag Marathon and Half Marathon

Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.7

(17 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Shires and Spires Event
Sunday, 12 May 2024

14. Shires and Spires Event

Naseby, Northamptonshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(42 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Stroud Trails
Sunday, 12 May 2024

15. Stroud Trails

Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(107 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
The Shindig in the Shire
Saturday, 18 May 2024

16. The Shindig in the Shire

Corfton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.9

(7 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Richmond Park Marathon
Sunday, 19 May 2024

17. Richmond Park Marathon

Greater London, Greater London

Running

marathon

Star4.0

(16 reviews)

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Sunday, 19 May 2024

18. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£22 – £40
The Birthday Run

Sunday, 19 May 2024

19. The Birthday Run

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Race The Tide

Saturday, 25 May 2024

20. Race The Tide

Mothecombe, Devon

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(10 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Cocktail Run 2

Sunday, 26 May 2024

21. Cocktail Run 2

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
SunTime RunTime
Sunday, 26 May 2024

22. SunTime RunTime

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Sunday, 26 May 2024

23. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024

Haworth, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(33 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Run With the Flo

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

24. Run With the Flo

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat trail
The Barby Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

25. The Barby Run

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
PHOENIX - May the 4th Be With You

Saturday, 4 May 2024

26. PHOENIX - May the 4th Be With You

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
PHOENIX - HERCULES Labour Nine

Sunday, 5 May 2024

27. PHOENIX - HERCULES Labour Nine

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
PHOENIX - The Neo Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

28. PHOENIX - The Neo Run

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
PHOENIX - VE Day - Military Series Run

Sunday, 12 May 2024

29. PHOENIX - VE Day - Military Series Run

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
PHOENIX - We're All Mad Here

Saturday, 25 May 2024

30. PHOENIX - We're All Mad Here

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Edinburgh Marathon Festival

Saturday, 25 May 2024

31. Edinburgh Marathon Festival

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

PHOENIX - Alice in Runderland

Sunday, 26 May 2024

32. PHOENIX - Alice in Runderland

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
PHOENIX - Run with the Ro

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

33. PHOENIX - Run with the Ro

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
