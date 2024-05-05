All Events
Running Events
Night Runs
Night Runs in May 2022
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Night Runs in May 2022
4 events found
Booked 64 times this week
Sunday, 5 May 2024
1. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
4.7
(122 reviews)
£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 2 times this week
Wednesday, 8 May 2024
2. Carlisle City Urban Trail Run
Carlisle, Cumbria
10k
4.8
(10 reviews)
£16 – £18
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 2 times this week
Saturday, 11 May 2024
3. 24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra 2024
Prestatyn, Denbighshire
ultramarathon
4.7
(5 reviews)
£90 – £130
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Booked 9 times this week
Thursday, 30 May 2024
4. Run Media City 5k & 10k - May
Salford, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k and more
4.7
(82 reviews)
£20 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events