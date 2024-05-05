All Events
Running Events
Night Runs
Night Runs in May 2022
Night Runs in May 2022

RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

(122 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Carlisle City Urban Trail Run
Wednesday, 8 May 2024

2. Carlisle City Urban Trail Run

Carlisle, Cumbria

Running

10k

(10 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £18
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra 2024
Saturday, 11 May 2024

3. 24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra 2024

Prestatyn, Denbighshire

Running

ultramarathon

(5 reviews)

Ticket£90 – £130
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Run Media City 5k & 10k - May
Thursday, 30 May 2024

4. Run Media City 5k & 10k - May

Salford, Greater Manchester

Running

5k, 10k and more

(82 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
