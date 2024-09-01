All Events
Running Events
Night Runs
Night Runs in September 2022
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Night Runs in September 2022
3 events found
Booked 6 times this week
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
1. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
4.3
(66 reviews)
£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Booked 3 times this week
Thursday, 26 Sept 2024
2. Run Media City - Series Pass
Salford, Greater Manchester
10k
4.7
(30 reviews)
£80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Friday, 13 Sept 2024
3. Peak District Challenge
Hathersage, Derbyshire
ultramarathon and more
5.0
(4 reviews)
£49 – £74
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 events