Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Road Runs in May 2022
8 events found
Booked 64 times this week
Sunday, 5 May 2024
1. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
4.7
(122 reviews)
£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 50 times this week
Monday, 27 May 2024
2. Newbury 10k
Newbury
10k and more
4.7
(167 reviews)
£5 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 16 times this week
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
3. ABERSOCH 10k & 3K Beach Race
Abersoch, Gwynedd
10k and more
4.8
(4 reviews)
£12 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 5 May 2024
4. Nonsuch Park 10k Charity Fun Run
Sutton, Surrey
10k
4.0
(46 reviews)
£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Friday, 17 May 2024
5. The Severn Plod Ultra
Newtown, Powys
ultramarathon
£85
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat trail
Booked 1 time this week
Saturday, 18 May 2024
6. The Severn Path Ultra
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
ultramarathon and more
£15 – £90
Booking perksFlat trail
Sunday, 19 May 2024
7. The Severn Way Ultra
Holt Heath, Worcestershire
ultramarathon
£90
Booking perksTrail
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 19 May 2024
8. Essar Chester Half Marathon
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
half marathon
4.8
(26 reviews)
£42 – £44
Great atmosphereRoad
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 events