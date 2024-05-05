All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Road Runs
ChevronRight
Road Runs in May 2022
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Road Runs in May 2022

8 events found
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
Booked 64 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(122 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Newbury 10k
Booked 50 times this week

Monday, 27 May 2024

2. Newbury 10k

Location

Newbury

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(167 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
ABERSOCH 10k & 3K Beach Race
Booked 16 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

3. ABERSOCH 10k & 3K Beach Race

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

10k and more

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Nonsuch Park 10k Charity Fun Run
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

4. Nonsuch Park 10k Charity Fun Run

Location

Sutton, Surrey

Running

10k

Star4.0

(46 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Severn Plod Ultra

Friday, 17 May 2024

5. The Severn Plod Ultra

Location

Newtown, Powys

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£85
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Severn Path Ultra
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

6. The Severn Path Ultra

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

Ticket£15 – £90
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
The Severn Way Ultra

Sunday, 19 May 2024

7. The Severn Way Ultra

Location

Holt Heath, Worcestershire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£90
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Essar Chester Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

8. Essar Chester Half Marathon

Location

Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

half marathon

Star4.8

(26 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £44
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 events
1
image
🇬🇧