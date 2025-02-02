All Events
Running
Trail Runs in February 2022

2 events found
Icing on the Cake Trail Run

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

1. Icing on the Cake Trail Run

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Lavenham Railway 10k
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

2. Lavenham Railway 10k

Location

Lavenham, Suffolk

Running

10k

Star4.8

(54 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
