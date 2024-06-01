Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Trail Runs in May 2022
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Bakewell, Derbyshire
10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(255 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
2. The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024
Lynton, Devon
marathon, ultramarathon and more
(150 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
3. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Talybont-on-Usk, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(148 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
4. Midhurst Milers Cocking 10k Trail Race
Cocking, West Sussex
10k and more
(178 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
5. Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
Wadhurst, East Sussex
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(129 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
6. TEC Wye Valley 2024
Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(187 reviews)
Friday, 3 May 2024
7. Pennine Journey North Ultra
Consett, Northumberland
ultramarathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
8. The Other Half
Offwell, Devon
ultramarathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
9. Run to the Sea Brighton
Christs Hospital, West Sussex
ultramarathon
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
10. Malvern Hills Ultra
Upper Colwall, Herefordshire
ultramarathon and more
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
11. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Manswood, Dorset
10k, half marathon, 5k
(123 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
12. Dandelions at Dawn
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(88 reviews)
Monday, 6 May 2024
13. BigWayRound - Winchester Trail Running
Winchester, Hampshire
marathon, ultramarathon and more
(89 reviews)
Wednesday, 8 May 2024
14. Carlisle City Urban Trail Run
Carlisle, Cumbria
10k
(10 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
15. Greensand Way Ultra Run - May
Guildford, Surrey
ultramarathon
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
16. Chilterns 30
Tring, Hertfordshire
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
17. Collingbourne Half Marathon & 10k
Ludgershall, Wiltshire
half marathon, 10k
(14 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
18. Zig Zag Marathon and Half Marathon
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk
half marathon, marathon
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
19. The Scorpion Run
Coleford, Gloucestershire
10k and more
(72 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
20. LMCC 10k
Long Marston, Hertfordshire
10k
(64 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
21. Stroud Trails
Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(107 reviews)
Thursday, 16 May 2024
22. Severn Challenge
Llanidloes, Powys
ultramarathon
(2 reviews)
Thursday, 16 May 2024
23. The Hafren Ultra
Llanidloes, Powys
ultramarathon
Friday, 17 May 2024
24. The Severn Plod Ultra
Newtown, Powys
ultramarathon
Saturday, 18 May 2024
25. Run Rabbit Trail Festival
Market Harborough
5k, 10k, half marathon, ultramarathon and more
(73 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
26. The Shindig in the Shire
Corfton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon and more
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
27. The Severn Path Ultra
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
28. Richmond Park Marathon
Greater London, Greater London
marathon
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
29. Four Farms Challenge 2024
Deddington, Oxfordshire
10k, 5k and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
30. Springtime Trails
Aldbury, Hertfordshire
10k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
31. Reigate Priory Park 10k Charity Fun Run
Reigate, Surrey
10k
(7 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
32. The Ridge Off Roader
Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire
half marathon, 10k
(91 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
33. The Severn Way Ultra
Holt Heath, Worcestershire
ultramarathon
Monday, 20 May 2024
34. The Bristol Severn
Frampton on Severn, Gloucestershire
ultramarathon
Saturday, 25 May 2024
35. Race The Tide
Mothecombe, Devon
marathon, half marathon and more
(10 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
36. The Grim Reaper - 10, 40, 70, 100 Miler
Grimsthorpe, Lincolnshire
ultramarathon, 10 miles
(59 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
37. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Haworth, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
38. Taunton Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon
Taunton, Somerset
10k, half marathon
(60 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
39. Greensand Country 50K
Biggleswade, Central Bedfordshire
ultramarathon
(13 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
40. Run Northumberland Alnwick Castle Trail Half Marathon, 10k, 5k & 2k
Alnwick, Northumberland
10k, 5k and more
(26 reviews)
Friday, 31 May 2024
41. Wild G.O.A.T Festival
Cark, Cumbria
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
42. Three Castles 50k
Rochester, Medway
ultramarathon
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
43. Run With the Flo
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
44. The Barby Run
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
45. Pennine Barrier Ultra 50
Malham, North Yorkshire
ultramarathon
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
46. Boudicca Way Guided Ultra
Diss, Norfolk
ultramarathon
(1 reviews)
Tuesday, 21 May 2024
47. Canal Side Dash - Hebden Bridge 19k
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
48. Swansea Epic Trail 10k
Penllergaer, Swansea
10k
(151 reviews)