The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Booked 54 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024

Location

Bakewell, Derbyshire

Running

10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

4.8

(255 reviews)

£35 – £75
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024
Booked 15 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

2. The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024

Location

Lynton, Devon

Running

marathon, ultramarathon and more

4.8

(150 reviews)

£35 – £75
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

3. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024

Location

Talybont-on-Usk, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

4.6

(148 reviews)

£40 – £75
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Midhurst Milers Cocking 10k Trail Race
Booked 34 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

4. Midhurst Milers Cocking 10k Trail Race

Location

Cocking, West Sussex

Running

10k and more

4.9

(178 reviews)

£4 – £17
Great atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
Booked 23 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

5. Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra

Location

Wadhurst, East Sussex

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

4.3

(129 reviews)

£28 – £56
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
TEC Wye Valley 2024
Booked 22 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

6. TEC Wye Valley 2024

Location

Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

4.6

(187 reviews)

£33 – £68
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Pennine Journey North Ultra

Friday, 3 May 2024

7. Pennine Journey North Ultra

Location

Consett, Northumberland

Running

ultramarathon

3.3

(1 reviews)

£66.67 – £182
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
The Other Half
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

8. The Other Half

Location

Offwell, Devon

Running

ultramarathon

£40
Hilly
Heart
Run to the Sea Brighton

Saturday, 4 May 2024

9. Run to the Sea Brighton

Location

Christs Hospital, West Sussex

Running

ultramarathon

5.0

(4 reviews)

£68
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Malvern Hills Ultra

Saturday, 4 May 2024

10. Malvern Hills Ultra

Location

Upper Colwall, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

4.8

(2 reviews)

£15 – £90
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 11 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

11. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Manswood, Dorset

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k

4.2

(123 reviews)

£23 – £30
Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
Dandelions at Dawn
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

12. Dandelions at Dawn

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

4.7

(88 reviews)

£23 – £55
Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
BigWayRound - Winchester Trail Running
Booked 5 times this week

Monday, 6 May 2024

13. BigWayRound - Winchester Trail Running

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

marathon, ultramarathon and more

4.8

(89 reviews)

£32 – £49
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Carlisle City Urban Trail Run
Booked 2 times this week

Wednesday, 8 May 2024

14. Carlisle City Urban Trail Run

Location

Carlisle, Cumbria

Running

10k

4.8

(10 reviews)

£16 – £18
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Greensand Way Ultra Run - May

Saturday, 11 May 2024

15. Greensand Way Ultra Run - May

Location

Guildford, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon

5.0

(3 reviews)

£45
Great atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Chilterns 30

Saturday, 11 May 2024

16. Chilterns 30

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

5.0

(2 reviews)

£75
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Collingbourne Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

17. Collingbourne Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Ludgershall, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

4.7

(14 reviews)

£20 – £30
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Zig Zag Marathon and Half Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

18. Zig Zag Marathon and Half Marathon

Location

Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk

Running

half marathon, marathon

4.7

(17 reviews)

£24 – £35
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Scorpion Run
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

19. The Scorpion Run

Location

Coleford, Gloucestershire

Running

10k and more

4.7

(72 reviews)

£18
Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
LMCC 10k

Sunday, 12 May 2024

20. LMCC 10k

Location

Long Marston, Hertfordshire

Running

10k

4.5

(64 reviews)

£16
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Stroud Trails
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

21. Stroud Trails

Location

Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

4.6

(107 reviews)

£22 – £55
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Severn Challenge

Thursday, 16 May 2024

22. Severn Challenge

Location

Llanidloes, Powys

Running

ultramarathon

1.7

(2 reviews)

£795 – £1250
Great sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Hafren Ultra

Thursday, 16 May 2024

23. The Hafren Ultra

Location

Llanidloes, Powys

Running

ultramarathon

£15 – £75
Great sceneryTrail
Heart
The Severn Plod Ultra

Friday, 17 May 2024

24. The Severn Plod Ultra

Location

Newtown, Powys

Running

ultramarathon

£85
Great sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Run Rabbit Trail Festival
Booked 8 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

25. Run Rabbit Trail Festival

Location

Market Harborough

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(73 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Shindig in the Shire
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

26. The Shindig in the Shire

Location

Corfton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.9

(7 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Severn Path Ultra
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

27. The Severn Path Ultra

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

Ticket£15 – £90
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Richmond Park Marathon
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

28. Richmond Park Marathon

Location

Greater London, Greater London

Running

marathon

Star4.0

(16 reviews)

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Four Farms Challenge 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

29. Four Farms Challenge 2024

Location

Deddington, Oxfordshire

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(49 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Springtime Trails

Sunday, 19 May 2024

30. Springtime Trails

Location

Aldbury, Hertfordshire

Running

10k

Ticket£21
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Reigate Priory Park 10k Charity Fun Run
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

31. Reigate Priory Park 10k Charity Fun Run

Location

Reigate, Surrey

Running

10k

Star4.3

(7 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Ridge Off Roader
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

32. The Ridge Off Roader

Location

Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.9

(91 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
The Severn Way Ultra

Sunday, 19 May 2024

33. The Severn Way Ultra

Location

Holt Heath, Worcestershire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£90
Booking perksTrail
Heart
The Bristol Severn

Monday, 20 May 2024

34. The Bristol Severn

Location

Frampton on Severn, Gloucestershire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£75
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Race The Tide

Saturday, 25 May 2024

35. Race The Tide

Location

Mothecombe, Devon

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(10 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Grim Reaper - 10, 40, 70, 100 Miler
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 25 May 2024

36. The Grim Reaper - 10, 40, 70, 100 Miler

Location

Grimsthorpe, Lincolnshire

Running

ultramarathon, 10 miles

Star4.9

(59 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £140
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

37. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024

Location

Haworth, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(33 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Taunton Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

38. Taunton Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Taunton, Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.7

(60 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Greensand Country 50K

Sunday, 26 May 2024

39. Greensand Country 50K

Location

Biggleswade, Central Bedfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.7

(13 reviews)

Ticket£60 – £62
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Run Northumberland Alnwick Castle Trail Half Marathon, 10k, 5k & 2k
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

40. Run Northumberland Alnwick Castle Trail Half Marathon, 10k, 5k & 2k

Location

Alnwick, Northumberland

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(26 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Wild G.O.A.T Festival
Booked 2 times this week

Friday, 31 May 2024

41. Wild G.O.A.T Festival

Location

Cark, Cumbria

Ticket£10 – £130
Booking perks
Heart
Three Castles 50k
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

42. Three Castles 50k

Location

Rochester, Medway

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£65 – £67
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Run With the Flo

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

43. Run With the Flo

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
The Barby Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

44. The Barby Run

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Flat trail
Heart
Pennine Barrier Ultra 50

Saturday, 4 May 2024

45. Pennine Barrier Ultra 50

Location

Malham, North Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star5.0

(4 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Boudicca Way Guided Ultra

Saturday, 11 May 2024

46. Boudicca Way Guided Ultra

Location

Diss, Norfolk

Running

ultramarathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Canal Side Dash - Hebden Bridge 19k

Tuesday, 21 May 2024

47. Canal Side Dash - Hebden Bridge 19k

Location

Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Swansea Epic Trail 10k

Saturday, 11 May 2024

48. Swansea Epic Trail 10k

Location

Penllergaer, Swansea

Running

10k

Star4.8

(151 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
