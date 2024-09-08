All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Trail Runs
ChevronRight
Trail Runs in September 2022
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Trail Runs in September 2022

28 events found
Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 54 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

1. Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.5

(649 reviews)

Ticket£43 – £67
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
13 Valleys Ultra 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Friday, 27 Sept 2024

2. 13 Valleys Ultra 2024

Location

Keswick, Cumbria

Running

ultramarathon and more

Ticket£65 – £170
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

3. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024

Location

Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.3

(66 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - September
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

4. Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - September

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Wokingham

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.5

(96 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

5. Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k

Location

Hawarden, Flintshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star3.7

(23 reviews)

Ticket£15.50 – £19.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Hankley Common 10k - September

Thursday, 5 Sept 2024

6. Hankley Common 10k - September

Location

Godalming, Surrey

Running

10k

Star4.7

(1 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Ickworth Sunset Chase 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Friday, 6 Sept 2024

7. Ickworth Sunset Chase 2024

Location

Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.6

(150 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Dartmoor Volcano Race

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

8. Dartmoor Volcano Race

Location

Scorriton, Devon

Running

10 miles

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Kent 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

9. The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Kent 2024

Location

Meopham, Kent

Ticket£25 – £45
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Andover Trail Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

10. Andover Trail Marathon

Location

Enham Alamein, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.8

(48 reviews)

Ticket£29.17 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly road
Heart
North Downs Way Ultra Run - September

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

11. North Downs Way Ultra Run - September

Location

Chilworth, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£45
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Blackdown Hills Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

12. Blackdown Hills Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Taunton, Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.8

(68 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Joust 12hr & 24hr

Friday, 13 Sept 2024

13. The Joust 12hr & 24hr

Location

Holt Heath, Worcestershire

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £1460
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Suffolk Coastal Path 50K
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

14. Suffolk Coastal Path 50K

Location

Lowestoft, Suffolk

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.7

(17 reviews)

Ticket£60 – £62
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k - September
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

15. Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k - September

Location

Lamberhurst, East Sussex

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.4

(49 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Yr Wyddfa Ultra 50 & 100 Mile

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

16. Yr Wyddfa Ultra 50 & 100 Mile

Location

Betws-y-Coed, Conwy Principal Area

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£99 – £189
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
The Maverick Lakes Osprey Ultra 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

17. The Maverick Lakes Osprey Ultra 2024

Location

Grasmere, Cumbria

Star4.8

(97 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
DEFEAT DELAMERE RUN 2024

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

18. DEFEAT DELAMERE RUN 2024

Location

Delamere, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Star4.8

(38 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Richmond RUNFEST Marathon & Half Marathon
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

19. The Richmond RUNFEST Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.2

(52 reviews)

Ticket£43 – £51.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

20. Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024

Location

Marsden, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(13 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Bates Green Gallop

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

21. Bates Green Gallop

Location

Arlington, East Sussex

Star4.9

(90 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Lucky Horseshoe Challenge

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

22. The Lucky Horseshoe Challenge

Location

Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(6 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Clipston Trail Half and Country 5 Miler

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

23. Clipston Trail Half and Country 5 Miler

Location

Clipston, Northamptonshire

Running

half marathon

Ticket£15 – £25
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

24. The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven

Location

Holmbridge, West Yorkshire

Running

10k, half marathon

Ticket£14 – £21
Booking perksHilly
Heart
Guided 50k Ultramarathon - Alresford
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

25. Guided 50k Ultramarathon - Alresford

Location

New Alresford, Hampshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£35
Booking perks
Heart
Run Sandringham 10k & 5k
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

26. Run Sandringham 10k & 5k

Location

Sandringham, Norfolk

Running

10k

Star4.6

(131 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k - September 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

27. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k - September 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.8

(33 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Peak District Challenge

Friday, 13 Sept 2024

28. Peak District Challenge

Location

Hathersage, Derbyshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star5.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £74
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Showing 1 - 28 of 28 events
1
image
🇬🇧