Trail Runs in September 2022
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
1. Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, 10k, 5k
(649 reviews)
Friday, 27 Sept 2024
2. 13 Valleys Ultra 2024
Keswick, Cumbria
ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
3. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
4. Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - September
Henley-on-Thames, Wokingham
half marathon, 10k and more
(96 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
5. Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k
Hawarden, Flintshire
10k, 5k
(23 reviews)
Thursday, 5 Sept 2024
6. Hankley Common 10k - September
Godalming, Surrey
10k
(1 reviews)
Friday, 6 Sept 2024
7. Ickworth Sunset Chase 2024
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk
5k, 10k
(150 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
8. Dartmoor Volcano Race
Scorriton, Devon
10 miles
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
9. The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Kent 2024
Meopham, Kent
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
10. Andover Trail Marathon
Enham Alamein, Hampshire
half marathon, marathon
(48 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
11. North Downs Way Ultra Run - September
Chilworth, Surrey
ultramarathon
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
12. Blackdown Hills Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon
Taunton, Somerset
10k, half marathon
(68 reviews)
Friday, 13 Sept 2024
13. The Joust 12hr & 24hr
Holt Heath, Worcestershire
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
14. Suffolk Coastal Path 50K
Lowestoft, Suffolk
ultramarathon
(17 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
15. Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k - September
Lamberhurst, East Sussex
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(49 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
16. Yr Wyddfa Ultra 50 & 100 Mile
Betws-y-Coed, Conwy Principal Area
ultramarathon
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
17. The Maverick Lakes Osprey Ultra 2024
Grasmere, Cumbria
(97 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
18. DEFEAT DELAMERE RUN 2024
Delamere, Cheshire West and Chester
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
(38 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
19. The Richmond RUNFEST Marathon & Half Marathon
London, Greater London
half marathon, marathon
(52 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
20. Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024
Marsden, West Yorkshire
5k, half marathon, marathon and more
(13 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
21. Bates Green Gallop
Arlington, East Sussex
(90 reviews)
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
22. The Lucky Horseshoe Challenge
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
23. Clipston Trail Half and Country 5 Miler
Clipston, Northamptonshire
half marathon
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
24. The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven
Holmbridge, West Yorkshire
10k, half marathon
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
25. Guided 50k Ultramarathon - Alresford
New Alresford, Hampshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
26. Run Sandringham 10k & 5k
Sandringham, Norfolk
10k
(131 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
27. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k - September 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k and more
(33 reviews)
Friday, 13 Sept 2024
28. Peak District Challenge
Hathersage, Derbyshire
ultramarathon and more
(4 reviews)