All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Ultramarathons
ChevronRight
Ultramarathons in December 2022
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Ultramarathons in December 2022

6 events found
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - December
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

1. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - December

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£25 – £47
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Christmas Canter

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

2. Christmas Canter

Location

Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.6

(25 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
'Twas the Run before Christmas 2024

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

3. 'Twas the Run before Christmas 2024

Location

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(42 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Bauble Bimble 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 15 Dec 2024

4. Bauble Bimble 2024

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.7

(69 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge

Friday, 27 Dec 2024

5. The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
PHOENIX - Pearl Harbour - Military Series Run

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

6. PHOENIX - Pearl Harbour - Military Series Run

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 events
1
image
🇬🇧