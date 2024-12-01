All Events
Ultramarathons in December 2022
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
1. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - December
Chichester, West Sussex
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
£25 – £47
Road
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
2. Christmas Canter
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
4.6
(25 reviews)
£20.50 – £35
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
3. 'Twas the Run before Christmas 2024
Brandon, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
4.8
(42 reviews)
£30 – £35
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Sunday, 15 Dec 2024
4. Bauble Bimble 2024
Peterborough, Peterborough
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
4.7
(69 reviews)
£30 – £35
Great atmosphereTrail
Friday, 27 Dec 2024
5. The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
4.7
(3 reviews)
£28 – £42
Great atmosphere
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
6. PHOENIX - Pearl Harbour - Military Series Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
£25 – £40
Booking perks
