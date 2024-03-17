All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Ultramarathons
ChevronRight
East Midlands
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Ultramarathons in East Midlands

8 events found
St Patricks Day Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(41 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Grim Reaper - 10, 40, 70, 100 Miler
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 25 May 2024

Location

Grimsthorpe, Lincolnshire

Running

ultramarathon, 10 miles

Star4.9

(59 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £140
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Summer Ready Run

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(33 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Remembrance Run 2024

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Star4.9

(46 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Bauble Bimble 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 15 Dec 2024

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.7

(69 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 2

Saturday, 25 May 2024

Location

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Running

ultramarathon

Heart
Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 1

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Location

Hinckley, Leicestershire

Running

ultramarathon

Heart
Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 3

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

Location

Cossington, Leicestershire

Running

ultramarathon

Heart
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 events
1
image
🇬🇧