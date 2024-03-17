All Events
Running Events
Ultramarathons
East Midlands
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Ultramarathons in East Midlands
8 events found
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
1. St Patricks Day Challenge
Peterborough, Peterborough
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
4.6
(41 reviews)
£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Booked 4 times this week
Saturday, 25 May 2024
2. The Grim Reaper - 10, 40, 70, 100 Miler
Grimsthorpe, Lincolnshire
ultramarathon, 10 miles
4.9
(59 reviews)
£30 – £140
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
3. The Summer Ready Run
Peterborough, Peterborough
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
4.8
(33 reviews)
£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
4. Remembrance Run 2024
Peterborough, Peterborough
5k, 10k, ultramarathon
4.9
(46 reviews)
£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 15 Dec 2024
5. Bauble Bimble 2024
Peterborough, Peterborough
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
4.7
(69 reviews)
£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Saturday, 25 May 2024
6. Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 2
Market Harborough, Leicestershire
ultramarathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
7. Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 1
Hinckley, Leicestershire
ultramarathon
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
8. Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 3
Cossington, Leicestershire
ultramarathon
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 events