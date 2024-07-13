All Events
Ultramarathons in North East

6 events found
Ultra North 2024
Booked 52 times this week

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

1. Ultra North 2024

Location

Blaydon-on-Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(123 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Pennine Journey North Ultra

Friday, 3 May 2024

2. Pennine Journey North Ultra

Location

Consett, Northumberland

Running

ultramarathon

Star3.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket£66.67 – £182
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

3. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2

Location

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

4. Great British Bake Off Run (North)

Location

Durham, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Save the Rhino Run 2024

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

5. Save the Rhino Run 2024

Location

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star5.0

(15 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Tyne Bridges to Boundaries Ultra

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

6. The Tyne Bridges to Boundaries Ultra

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

ultramarathon

Flat trail
Heart
