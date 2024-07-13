All Events
Ultramarathons in North East
6 events found
Booked 52 times this week
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
1. Ultra North 2024
Blaydon-on-Tyne, Tyne and Wear
ultramarathon and more
4.5
(123 reviews)
£50 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Friday, 3 May 2024
2. Pennine Journey North Ultra
Consett, Northumberland
ultramarathon
3.3
(1 reviews)
£66.67 – £182
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 19 May 2024
3. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Old Elvet, County Durham
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
£22 – £40
Booking perks
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
4. Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Durham, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
5. Save the Rhino Run 2024
Old Elvet, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
5.0
(15 reviews)
£22 – £40
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
6. The Tyne Bridges to Boundaries Ultra
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
ultramarathon
Flat trail
