15 events found
RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
Booked 24 times this week

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

1. RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra

Hope Valley, Derbyshire

Running

ultramarathon, half marathon and more

4.8

(40 reviews)

£40 – £92
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Atlantic Coast Challenge

Friday, 4 Oct 2024

2. Atlantic Coast Challenge

Upton Towans, Cornwall

Running

ultramarathon, marathon

4.7

(30 reviews)

£70 – £200
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
John's April Fool Backwards

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

3. John's April Fool Backwards

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

£23 – £75
Flat
Run to the Sea Bournemouth 2024

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

4. Run to the Sea Bournemouth 2024

Ashley Heath, Dorset

Running

ultramarathon

4.9

(9 reviews)

£63
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
London Epping Forest Ultra and EcoTrail 25
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

5. London Epping Forest Ultra and EcoTrail 25

London, Greater London

Running

ultramarathon, 5k

4.7

(89 reviews)

£39 – £59
Great atmosphereHilly trail
Atlantic Coast Ultra - 40 Miler

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

6. Atlantic Coast Ultra - 40 Miler

Upton Towans, Cornwall

Running

ultramarathon

4.8

(10 reviews)

£90
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
North Chilterns 50K

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

7. North Chilterns 50K

Luton, Hertfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

4.9

(8 reviews)

£60 – £62
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
The Maverick Jurassic 100k Ultra 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

8. The Maverick Jurassic 100k Ultra 2024

Corfe Castle, Dorset

Running

ultramarathon and more

5.0

(100 reviews)

£35 – £150
Great atmosphereHilly trail
South Downs Way Ultra Run - October

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

9. South Downs Way Ultra Run - October

Petersfield, West Sussex

Running

ultramarathon

£45
Great sceneryHilly trail
Thames Trail Ultra

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

10. Thames Trail Ultra

Village, Oxfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

4.1

(27 reviews)

£67
Great atmosphereFlat road
Brenig Way 50k Trail Race

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

11. Brenig Way 50k Trail Race

Corwen, Denbighshire

Running

ultramarathon

4.3

(7 reviews)

£13.50 – £49.50
Great atmosphereHilly trail
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

12. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

4.8

(45 reviews)

£25 – £47
Great atmosphereFlat road
Beat Box Hill 5k, 10k, 21k & 50k
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

13. Beat Box Hill 5k, 10k, 21k & 50k

Tadworth, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, 10k, 5k and more

£26 – £92
Booking perks
Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

14. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

4.5

(36 reviews)

£4 – £55
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Glasgow to Edinburgh Ultra

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

15. Glasgow to Edinburgh Ultra

Glasgow, Glasgow City

Running

ultramarathon

£97 – £99
Road
