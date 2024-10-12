Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Ultramarathons in October 2022
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
1. RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
Hope Valley, Derbyshire
ultramarathon, half marathon and more
(40 reviews)
Friday, 4 Oct 2024
2. Atlantic Coast Challenge
Upton Towans, Cornwall
ultramarathon, marathon
(30 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
3. John's April Fool Backwards
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
4. Run to the Sea Bournemouth 2024
Ashley Heath, Dorset
ultramarathon
(9 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
5. London Epping Forest Ultra and EcoTrail 25
London, Greater London
ultramarathon, 5k
(89 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
6. Atlantic Coast Ultra - 40 Miler
Upton Towans, Cornwall
ultramarathon
(10 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
7. North Chilterns 50K
Luton, Hertfordshire
ultramarathon
(8 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
8. The Maverick Jurassic 100k Ultra 2024
Corfe Castle, Dorset
ultramarathon and more
(100 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
9. South Downs Way Ultra Run - October
Petersfield, West Sussex
ultramarathon
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
10. Thames Trail Ultra
Village, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
(27 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
11. Brenig Way 50k Trail Race
Corwen, Denbighshire
ultramarathon
(7 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
12. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October
Chichester, West Sussex
half marathon, 10k, 5k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(45 reviews)
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
13. Beat Box Hill 5k, 10k, 21k & 50k
Tadworth, Surrey
ultramarathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
14. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Leeds, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(36 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
15. Glasgow to Edinburgh Ultra
Glasgow, Glasgow City
ultramarathon