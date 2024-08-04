All Events
ChevronRight
Swimming Events
ChevronRight
Swimming Events in August 2022
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Swimming Events in August 2022

3 events found
Big South East Swim & Aquathlon

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

Location

Dartford, Kent

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

Location

Hove, Brighton and Hove

Running

super sprint, sprint and more

Star4.7

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Heart
Box End Swim - August
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

Location

Bedford, Bedford

Star4.8

(44 reviews)

Ticket£14.40 – £26.80
Great atmosphere
Heart
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 events
1
image
🇬🇧