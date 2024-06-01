All Events
Swimming Events in East of England
3 events found
Booked 2 times this week
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. Box End Swim - June
Bedford, Bedford
4.9
(18 reviews)
£14.40 – £26.80
Great atmosphere
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
2. Box End Swim - July
Bedford, Bedford
4.7
(17 reviews)
£14.40 – £26.80
Great atmosphere
Booked 1 time this week
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
3. Box End Swim - August
Bedford, Bedford
4.8
(44 reviews)
£14.40 – £26.80
Great atmosphere
