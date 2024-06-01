All Events
ChevronRight
Swimming Events
ChevronRight
East of England
ChevronRight
Luton
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
Short (0–2km)Medium (2–5km)Long (5–10km)Ultra (10km+)
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Swimming Events in Luton

3 events found
Box End Swim - June
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. Box End Swim - June

Location

Bedford, Bedford

Star4.9

(18 reviews)

Ticket£14.40 – £26.80
Great atmosphere
Heart
Box End Swim - July

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

2. Box End Swim - July

Location

Bedford, Bedford

Star4.7

(17 reviews)

Ticket£14.40 – £26.80
Great atmosphere
Heart
Box End Swim - August
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

3. Box End Swim - August

Location

Bedford, Bedford

Star4.8

(44 reviews)

Ticket£14.40 – £26.80
Great atmosphere
Heart
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 events
1
image
🇬🇧