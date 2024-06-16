All Events
Swimming Events in South East
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
1. Eastbourne Triathlon
Eastbourne, East Sussex
sprint, 5k and more
4.6
(6 reviews)
£42 – £110
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
2. Ironbourne
Eastbourne, East Sussex
ironman, half ironman, marathon
4.2
(7 reviews)
£50 – £360
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
3. Big South East Swim & Aquathlon
Dartford, Kent
4.6
(6 reviews)
£18 – £35
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
4. Brighton & Hove Triathlon
Hove, Brighton and Hove
super sprint, sprint and more
4.7
(6 reviews)
£30 – £110
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
5. The One on the River - Henley
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
olympic, sprint and more
3.1
(9 reviews)
£25 – £110
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
6. Swim Long Eton Dorney September
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
4.6
(89 reviews)
£30 – £52
Sunday, 26 May 2024
7. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint
£20 – £75
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
8. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more
£25 – £75
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
9. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
£25 – £110
