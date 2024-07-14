All Events
Swimming Events in July 2022

3 events found
Ironbourne
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

1. Ironbourne

Location

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Running

ironman, half ironman, marathon

4.2

(7 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £360
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Box End Swim - July

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

2. Box End Swim - July

Location

Bedford, Bedford

4.7

(17 reviews)

Ticket£14.40 – £26.80
Great atmosphere
The One on the River - Marlow
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

3. The One on the River - Marlow

Location

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Ticket£25 – £110
Booking perks
