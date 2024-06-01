All Events
Swimming Events in June 2022

7 events found
Wild Dart Swim & Aquathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. Wild Dart Swim & Aquathlon

Location

Totnes, Devon

Star4.5

(8 reviews)

Ticket£38 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Dartmouth Open Water Swim

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

2. Dartmouth Open Water Swim

Location

Dartmouth, Devon

Star4.5

(30 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Eastbourne Triathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

3. Eastbourne Triathlon

Location

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Running

sprint, 5k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
The Burgh Island Race 2024

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

4. The Burgh Island Race 2024

Location

Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon

Ticket£8 – £45
Booking perks
English Riviera Swim

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

5. English Riviera Swim

Location

Torquay, Torbay

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Box End Swim - June
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

6. Box End Swim - June

Location

Bedford, Bedford

Star4.9

(18 reviews)

Ticket£14.40 – £26.80
Great atmosphere
The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

7. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more

Ticket£25 – £75
Booking perksRoad
