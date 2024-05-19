All Events
Swimming Events
Swimming Events in May 2022
Swimming Events in May 2022

Roadford Lake Swim
Sunday, 19 May 2024

Devon, Devon

Ticket£29 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Wild Dart Swim & Aquathlon
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

Totnes, Devon

Ticket£38 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Box End Swim - June
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

Bedford, Bedford

Ticket£14.40 – £26.80
Great atmosphere
The One on the River - Marlow
Sunday, 26 May 2024

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint

Ticket£20 – £75
Booking perks
Heart
