All Events
Swimming Events
Swimming Events in May 2022
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
Short (0–2km)Medium (2–5km)Long (5–10km)Ultra (10km+)
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Swimming Events in May 2022
4 events found
Booked 7 times this week
Sunday, 19 May 2024
1. Roadford Lake Swim
Devon, Devon
4.1
(3 reviews)
£29 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Booked 1 time this week
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
2. Wild Dart Swim & Aquathlon
Totnes, Devon
4.5
(8 reviews)
£38 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Booked 2 times this week
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
3. Box End Swim - June
Bedford, Bedford
4.9
(18 reviews)
£14.40 – £26.80
Great atmosphere
Booked 5 times this week
Sunday, 26 May 2024
4. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint
£20 – £75
Booking perks
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events