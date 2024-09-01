All Events
Swimming Events in September 2022
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
1. Brighton & Hove Triathlon
Hove, Brighton and Hove
super sprint, sprint and more
4.7
(6 reviews)
£30 – £110
Great atmosphereGreat scenery
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
2. The One on the River - Henley
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
olympic, sprint and more
3.1
(9 reviews)
£25 – £110
Great atmosphere
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
3. Dawlish Swim
Dawlish Warren, Devon
3.8
(2 reviews)
£29 – £49
Great atmosphereGreat scenery
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
4. Swim Long Eton Dorney September
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
4.6
(89 reviews)
£30 – £52
Great atmosphere
Booked 2 times this week
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
5. The Thurlestone Arch Race
Kingsbridge, Devon
10k
£8 – £70

