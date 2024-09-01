All Events
Swimming Events in September 2022

5 events found
Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Location

Hove, Brighton and Hove

Running

super sprint, sprint and more

4.7

(6 reviews)

Ticket £30 – £110
Great atmosphere, Great scenery
The One on the River - Henley

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

The One on the River - Henley

Location

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

olympic, sprint and more

3.1

(9 reviews)

Ticket £25 – £110
Great atmosphere
Dawlish Swim

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

Dawlish Swim

Location

Dawlish Warren, Devon

3.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket £29 – £49
Great atmosphere, Great scenery
Swim Long Eton Dorney September

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

Swim Long Eton Dorney September

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

4.6

(89 reviews)

Ticket £30 – £52
Great atmosphere
The Thurlestone Arch Race
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

The Thurlestone Arch Race

Location

Kingsbridge, Devon

Running

10k

Ticket £8 – £70
Booking perks
