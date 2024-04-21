All Events
Triathlons in April 2022
8 events found
Booked 13 times this week
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024
Wilmslow, Cheshire East
sprint, super sprint
4.5
(109 reviews)
£55.99 – £71
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 4 times this week
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
2. Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay
Paignton, Torbay
sprint
£34
Booking perksRoad
Booked 9 times this week
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
3. Torbay Triathlon Spring
Paignton, Torbay
sprint, super sprint and more
4.8
(9 reviews)
£21 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
4. Duston Triathlon
Northampton, Northamptonshire
super sprint
4.8
(60 reviews)
£18.66 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
5. Ringwood Triathlon
Ringwood, Hampshire
4.8
(4 reviews)
£50 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Booked 5 times this week
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
6. Exmouth Triathlon
Exmouth, Devon
sprint, super sprint
3.9
(4 reviews)
£19 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly
Booked 5 times this week
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
7. The First Tri
Lydney, Gloucestershire
sprint, olympic
4.3
(60 reviews)
£50 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
8. Pendle Triathlon Sponsored by Fort Vale
Barnoldswick, Lancashire
£30 – £50
Booking perksRoad
