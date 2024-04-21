All Events
Triathlons
Triathlons in April 2022
Triathlons in April 2022

8 events found
Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024

Location

Wilmslow, Cheshire East

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.5

(109 reviews)

Ticket£55.99 – £71
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

2. Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

sprint

Ticket£34
Booking perksRoad
Torbay Triathlon Spring
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

3. Torbay Triathlon Spring

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

sprint, super sprint and more

Star4.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Duston Triathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

4. Duston Triathlon

Location

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Running

super sprint

Star4.8

(60 reviews)

Ticket£18.66 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Ringwood Triathlon

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

5. Ringwood Triathlon

Location

Ringwood, Hampshire

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Exmouth Triathlon
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

6. Exmouth Triathlon

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.9

(4 reviews)

Ticket£19 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly
The First Tri
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

7. The First Tri

Location

Lydney, Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, olympic

Star4.3

(60 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Pendle Triathlon Sponsored by Fort Vale

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

8. Pendle Triathlon Sponsored by Fort Vale

Location

Barnoldswick, Lancashire

Ticket£30 – £50
Booking perksRoad
