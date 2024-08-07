Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Triathlons in August 2022
Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024
1. RunThrough Dorney Lake Evening Triathlon - August
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
2. 12th Midnight Man
Dartford, Kent
half ironman, ironman, super sprint and more
(14 reviews)
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
3. Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon
Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire
sprint and more
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
4. RunThrough Dorney Lake Triathlon - August
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
super sprint and more
(13 reviews)
Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024
5. SWMA Tri Series Race 4
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(62 reviews)
Monday, 26 Aug 2024
6. South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
7. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Grantham, Leicestershire
10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more
(142 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
8. Roadford Lake Triathlon - Autumn
Devon, Devon
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
9. Dorney Lake Triathlon - September
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
10. Brighton & Hove Triathlon
Hove, Brighton and Hove
super sprint, sprint and more
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
11. Stratford Park Triathlon
Stroud, Gloucestershire
(27 reviews)