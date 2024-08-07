All Events
11 events found
RunThrough Dorney Lake Evening Triathlon - August
Booked 1 time this week

Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024

1. RunThrough Dorney Lake Evening Triathlon - August

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Flat road
12th Midnight Man

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

2. 12th Midnight Man

Location

Dartford, Kent

Running

half ironman, ironman, super sprint and more

Star4.5

(14 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £195
Great atmosphereRoad
Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

3. Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint and more

Ticket£66 – £106
Booking perks
RunThrough Dorney Lake Triathlon - August
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

4. RunThrough Dorney Lake Triathlon - August

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint and more

Star4.8

(13 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Great atmosphereFlat road
SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024

5. SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.6

(62 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon

Monday, 26 Aug 2024

6. South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Ticket£50 – £70
Great sceneryRoad
Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Booked 11 times this week

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

7. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024

Location

Grantham, Leicestershire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more

Star4.4

(142 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £160
Great atmosphereGreat scenery
Roadford Lake Triathlon - Autumn

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

8. Roadford Lake Triathlon - Autumn

Location

Devon, Devon

Ticket£20 – £115
Road
Dorney Lake Triathlon - September

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

9. Dorney Lake Triathlon - September

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(16 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Great atmosphere
Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

10. Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Location

Hove, Brighton and Hove

Running

super sprint, sprint and more

Star4.7

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £110
Great atmosphereGreat scenery
Stratford Park Triathlon

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

11. Stratford Park Triathlon

Location

Stroud, Gloucestershire

Star4.5

(27 reviews)

Ticket£35
Great atmosphereFlat road
