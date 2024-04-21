All Events
Triathlons
South West
Bournemouth
Triathlon
Triathlons in Bournemouth

Bournemouth is surrounded by great triathlon events, and friendly clubs like the Zoom Tri Club will help you through your training whatever your standard. These events allow you to take in the stunning scenery of the South West, whether it be in the beautiful New Forest National Park or along the spectacular coastline. The most popular event is the Ironman 70.3 Weymouth, which is a real test of endurance but the views are a big pay off.

3 events found
Ringwood Triathlon

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. Ringwood Triathlon

Ringwood, Hampshire

4.8

(4 reviews)

£50 – £80
Great atmosphere, Road
Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - June
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

2. Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - June

Poole, Dorset

sprint

4.6

(3 reviews)

£30 – £70
Great atmosphere, Flat road
Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

3. Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September

Poole, Dorset

sprint

4.8

(4 reviews)

£30 – £70
Great atmosphere, Flat road
