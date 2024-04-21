Bournemouth is surrounded by great triathlon events, and friendly clubs like the Zoom Tri Club will help you through your training whatever your standard. These events allow you to take in the stunning scenery of the South West, whether it be in the beautiful New Forest National Park or along the spectacular coastline. The most popular event is the Ironman 70.3 Weymouth, which is a real test of endurance but the views are a big pay off.