Triathlons in East Midlands

7 events found
Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Booked 49 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

Location

Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

Running

super sprint and more

4.6

(129 reviews)

£12 – £275
Great atmosphereRoad
East Leake Pool Sprint Triathlon 2024
Booked 12 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE SOON
SOON

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

Location

East Leake, Nottinghamshire

4.8

(131 reviews)

£38 – £60
Great atmosphere
Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

Location

Uppingham, Rutland

Running

sprint

£20 – £54
Booking perks
Outlaw Nottingham Weekend 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

Location

Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

4.7

(230 reviews)

£12 – £350
Great atmosphereRoad
Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Booked 11 times this week

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

Location

Grantham, Leicestershire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more

4.4

(142 reviews)

£16 – £160
Great atmosphereGreat scenery
East Leake 'End of Season' Sprint Triathlon 2024 (Pool Based)
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

Location

East Leake, Nottinghamshire

Running

sprint

4.7

(132 reviews)

£32 – £54
Great atmosphere
Outlaw Series Ticket 2024

Sunday, 19 May 2024

Location

Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

