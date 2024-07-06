All Events
Triathlons in East of England
10 events found
Booked 33 times this week
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
1. Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024
Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
super sprint
4.7
(167 reviews)
£12 – £225
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Booked 5 times this week
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
2. Roade Sprint Triathlon
Roade, Northamptonshire
sprint, super sprint
4.4
(38 reviews)
£34 – £44
Great atmosphereRoad
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 5 May 2024
3. Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024
Uppingham, Rutland
sprint
£20 – £54
Booking perks
Booked 4 times this week
Sunday, 12 May 2024
4. Spring Waveney Triathlon
Bungay, Suffolk
super sprint
4.3
(1 reviews)
£17.33 – £42
Great atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
5. Hitchin Triathlon
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
sprint, super sprint
4.7
(63 reviews)
£22 – £53
Great atmosphereRoad
Booked 5 times this week
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
6. The Felixstowe Triathlon
Felixstowe, Suffolk
super sprint and more
£25 – £125
Booking perks
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
7. Bedford Triathlon Team Relays
Bedford, Bedford
super sprint
4.7
(3 reviews)
£60
Great atmosphereFlat road
Booked 11 times this week
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
8. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Grantham, Leicestershire
10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more
4.4
(142 reviews)
£16 – £160
Great atmosphereGreat scenery
Sunday, 19 May 2024
9. Sunny Hunny Triathlon
Hunstanton, Norfolk
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
10. Culford Triathlon
Culford, Suffolk
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 events