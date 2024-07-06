All Events
Triathlons in East of England

10 events found
Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

1. Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024

Location

Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Running

super sprint

Star4.7

(167 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £225
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Roade Sprint Triathlon
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

2. Roade Sprint Triathlon

Location

Roade, Northamptonshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.4

(38 reviews)

Ticket£34 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024
Sunday, 5 May 2024

3. Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024

Location

Uppingham, Rutland

Running

sprint

Ticket£20 – £54
Booking perks
Spring Waveney Triathlon
Sunday, 12 May 2024

4. Spring Waveney Triathlon

Location

Bungay, Suffolk

Running

super sprint

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket£17.33 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Hitchin Triathlon

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

5. Hitchin Triathlon

Location

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(63 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £53
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
The Felixstowe Triathlon
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

6. The Felixstowe Triathlon

Location

Felixstowe, Suffolk

Running

super sprint and more

Ticket£25 – £125
Booking perks
Bedford Triathlon Team Relays

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

7. Bedford Triathlon Team Relays

Location

Bedford, Bedford

Running

super sprint

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

8. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024

Location

Grantham, Leicestershire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more

Star4.4

(142 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £160
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Sunny Hunny Triathlon

Sunday, 19 May 2024

9. Sunny Hunny Triathlon

Location

Hunstanton, Norfolk

Culford Triathlon

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

10. Culford Triathlon

Location

Culford, Suffolk

