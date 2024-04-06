All Events
Triathlons in Exeter
7 events found
Booked 4 times this week
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
1. Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay
Paignton, Torbay
sprint
£34
Booking perksRoad
Booked 9 times this week
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
2. Torbay Triathlon Spring
Paignton, Torbay
sprint, super sprint and more
4.8
(9 reviews)
£21 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Booked 5 times this week
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
3. Exmouth Triathlon
Exmouth, Devon
sprint, super sprint
3.9
(4 reviews)
£19 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly
Booked 3 times this week
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
4. English Riviera Triathlon
Torquay, Torbay
olympic, sprint, super sprint
4.0
(4 reviews)
£22 – £74
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
5. Dawlish Triathlon
Dawlish Warren, Devon
sprint, super sprint
4.5
(17 reviews)
£42 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
6. Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn
Paignton, Torbay
olympic
£34
Booking perksRoad
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
7. Torbay Triathlon Autumn
Paignton, Torbay
sprint, super sprint
4.8
(15 reviews)
£21 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 events