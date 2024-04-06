All Events
Triathlons in Exeter

7 events found
Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

1. Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

sprint

Ticket£34
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Torbay Triathlon Spring
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

2. Torbay Triathlon Spring

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

sprint, super sprint and more

Star4.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Exmouth Triathlon
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

3. Exmouth Triathlon

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.9

(4 reviews)

Ticket£19 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly
Heart
English Riviera Triathlon
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

4. English Riviera Triathlon

Location

Torquay, Torbay

Running

olympic, sprint, super sprint

Star4.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £74
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Dawlish Triathlon
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

5. Dawlish Triathlon

Location

Dawlish Warren, Devon

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.5

(17 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

6. Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

olympic

Ticket£34
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Torbay Triathlon Autumn

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

7. Torbay Triathlon Autumn

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.8

(15 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 events
1
