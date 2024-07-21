All Events
Triathlons in Ipswich
Ipswich has a growing triathlon community, supported by the Ipswich Triathlon Club, which welcomes all triathletes from newcomers to experts. The Peninsula Triathlon attracts over 300 participants, and takes in some of Suffolk’s best scenery. Or choose from a wide range of events that unlock the stunning coasts of Clacton-on-Sea.
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
1. The Felixstowe Triathlon
Felixstowe, Suffolk
super sprint and more
£25 – £125
