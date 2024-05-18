Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Triathlons in Nottingham
Nottingham offers plenty of opportunities to get involved with triathlons, whatever your experience level. The Absolute Triathlon Club has built a welcoming community of triathletes and will help you throughout your training. Get a group of friends together and join the city’s Triathlon Relays Championship, nicknamed Organised Chaos. Or the nearby Vitruvian Triathlon is a real test of endurance, and attracts over 1000 competitors each year.
Saturday, 18 May 2024
1. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
super sprint and more
(129 reviews)
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
2. East Leake Pool Sprint Triathlon 2024
East Leake, Nottinghamshire
(131 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
3. Outlaw Nottingham Weekend 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
(230 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
4. East Leake 'End of Season' Sprint Triathlon 2024 (Pool Based)
East Leake, Nottinghamshire
sprint
(132 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
5. Outlaw Series Ticket 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire