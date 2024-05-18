Nottingham offers plenty of opportunities to get involved with triathlons, whatever your experience level. The Absolute Triathlon Club has built a welcoming community of triathletes and will help you throughout your training. Get a group of friends together and join the city’s Triathlon Relays Championship, nicknamed Organised Chaos. Or the nearby Vitruvian Triathlon is a real test of endurance, and attracts over 1000 competitors each year.