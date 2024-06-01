All Events
Triathlons
South West
Triathlons in South West

Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024

Location

Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

4.7

(162 reviews)

£41.67 – £214.98
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Hart Triathlon Series
Monday, 6 May 2024

Monday, 6 May 2024

2. Hart Triathlon Series

Location

Fleet, Hampshire

Running

sprint

4.4

(55 reviews)

£16 – £37
Great atmosphere
Dartmouth Triathlon
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

3. Dartmouth Triathlon

Location

Dartmouth, Devon

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

4.7

(5 reviews)

£33 – £65
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Radley Triathlon 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

4. Radley Triathlon 2024

Location

Radley, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint and more

4.7

(30 reviews)

£50 – £60
Great atmosphereFlat
Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

5. Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

sprint

£34
Road
Torbay Triathlon Spring
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

6. Torbay Triathlon Spring

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

sprint, super sprint and more

4.8

(9 reviews)

£21 – £45
Great atmosphereRoad
Ringwood Triathlon

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

7. Ringwood Triathlon

Location

Ringwood, Hampshire

4.8

(4 reviews)

£50 – £80
Great atmosphereRoad
Exmouth Triathlon
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

8. Exmouth Triathlon

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

sprint, super sprint

3.9

(4 reviews)

£19 – £45
Great atmosphereHilly
The First Tri
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

9. The First Tri

Location

Lydney, Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, olympic

4.3

(60 reviews)

£50 – £60
Great atmosphereRoad
Winchester Triathlon 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Monday, 6 May 2024

10. Winchester Triathlon 2024

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

super sprint, sprint

4.3

(31 reviews)

£35 – £60
Great atmosphereHilly road
SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Booked 2 times this week

Wednesday, 8 May 2024

11. SWMA Tri Series Race 1

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

4.6

(24 reviews)

£15 – £35
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Roadford Lake Triathlon
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

12. Roadford Lake Triathlon

Location

Broadwoodwidger, Devon

Running

super sprint, sprint, olympic

4.3

(2 reviews)

£54 – £121
Great atmosphereRoad
Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

13. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

olympic, sprint and more

3.7

(99 reviews)

£16 – £47
Great atmosphereTrail
SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024

14. SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, super sprint

4.6

(17 reviews)

£15 – £35
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
SWMA Wild Boar 70.3 & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

15. SWMA Wild Boar 70.3 & Olympic Triathlon 2024

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

4.3

(33 reviews)

£60 – £90
Great atmosphere
Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - June
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

16. Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - June

Location

Poole, Dorset

Running

sprint

4.6

(3 reviews)

£30 – £70
Great atmosphereFlat road
English Riviera Triathlon
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

17. English Riviera Triathlon

Location

Torquay, Torbay

Running

olympic, sprint, super sprint

4.0

(4 reviews)

£22 – £74
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Fareham Triathlon Series

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

18. Fareham Triathlon Series

Location

Fareham, Hampshire

Running

sprint

3.3

(90 reviews)

£17.76 – £37
Great atmosphereFlat trail
SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

19. SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

super sprint

4.6

(45 reviews)

£15 – £35
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Upton Tri + & Duathlon

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

20. Upton Tri + & Duathlon

Location

Worcester, Worcestershire

£54 – £96
Booking perks
Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

21. Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint and more

£66 – £106
Booking perks
SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024

22. SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

4.6

(62 reviews)

£15 – £35
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon

Monday, 26 Aug 2024

23. South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, super sprint

£50 – £70
Great sceneryRoad
Roadford Lake Triathlon - Autumn

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

24. Roadford Lake Triathlon - Autumn

Location

Devon, Devon

£20 – £115
Road
Stratford Park Triathlon

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

25. Stratford Park Triathlon

Location

Stroud, Gloucestershire

Star4.5

(27 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
SWMA Tri Series Race 5

Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024

26. SWMA Tri Series Race 5

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.7

(21 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
The One on the River - Henley

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

27. The One on the River - Henley

Location

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.1

(9 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Salcombe Gin Sprint Triathlon

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

28. Salcombe Gin Sprint Triathlon

Location

Salcombe, Devon

Running

sprint

Star3.9

(14 reviews)

Ticket£65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

29. Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September

Location

Poole, Dorset

Running

sprint

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

30. Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

sprint, olympic

Star3.6

(22 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Dawlish Triathlon
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

31. Dawlish Triathlon

Location

Dawlish Warren, Devon

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.5

(17 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

32. Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

olympic

Ticket£34
Booking perksRoad
The Last Tri
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

33. The Last Tri

Location

Lydney, Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, olympic

Star4.5

(62 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Torbay Triathlon Autumn

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

34. Torbay Triathlon Autumn

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.8

(15 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Bristol Triathlon

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

35. Bristol Triathlon

Location

Bristol, Bristol City

Running

sprint and more

Star4.3

(149 reviews)

Great atmosphere
The One on the River - Marlow
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

36. The One on the River - Marlow

Location

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint

Ticket£20 – £75
Booking perks
The One on the River - Marlow
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

37. The One on the River - Marlow

Location

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Ticket£25 – £110
Booking perks
