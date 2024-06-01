Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Triathlons in South West
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Woodstock, Oxfordshire
sprint, super sprint
(162 reviews)
Monday, 6 May 2024
2. Hart Triathlon Series
Fleet, Hampshire
sprint
(55 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
3. Dartmouth Triathlon
Dartmouth, Devon
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(5 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
4. Radley Triathlon 2024
Radley, Oxfordshire
sprint and more
(30 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
5. Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay
Paignton, Torbay
sprint
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
6. Torbay Triathlon Spring
Paignton, Torbay
sprint, super sprint and more
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
7. Ringwood Triathlon
Ringwood, Hampshire
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
8. Exmouth Triathlon
Exmouth, Devon
sprint, super sprint
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
9. The First Tri
Lydney, Gloucestershire
sprint, olympic
(60 reviews)
Monday, 6 May 2024
10. Winchester Triathlon 2024
Winchester, Hampshire
super sprint, sprint
(31 reviews)
Wednesday, 8 May 2024
11. SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(24 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
12. Roadford Lake Triathlon
Broadwoodwidger, Devon
super sprint, sprint, olympic
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
13. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Chichester, West Sussex
olympic, sprint and more
(99 reviews)
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
14. SWMA Tri Series Race 2
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
15. SWMA Wild Boar 70.3 & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
16. Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - June
Poole, Dorset
sprint
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
17. English Riviera Triathlon
Torquay, Torbay
olympic, sprint, super sprint
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
18. Fareham Triathlon Series
Fareham, Hampshire
sprint
(90 reviews)
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
19. SWMA Tri Series Race 3
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
super sprint
(45 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
20. Upton Tri + & Duathlon
Worcester, Worcestershire
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
21. Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon
Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire
sprint and more
Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024
22. SWMA Tri Series Race 4
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(62 reviews)
Monday, 26 Aug 2024
23. South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
24. Roadford Lake Triathlon - Autumn
Devon, Devon
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
25. Stratford Park Triathlon
Stroud, Gloucestershire
(27 reviews)
Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024
26. SWMA Tri Series Race 5
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(21 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
27. The One on the River - Henley
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
olympic, sprint and more
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
28. Salcombe Gin Sprint Triathlon
Salcombe, Devon
sprint
(14 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
29. Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September
Poole, Dorset
sprint
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
30. Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Newport, Newport
sprint, olympic
(22 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
31. Dawlish Triathlon
Dawlish Warren, Devon
sprint, super sprint
(17 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
32. Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn
Paignton, Torbay
olympic
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
33. The Last Tri
Lydney, Gloucestershire
sprint, olympic
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
34. Torbay Triathlon Autumn
Paignton, Torbay
sprint, super sprint
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
35. Bristol Triathlon
Bristol, Bristol City
sprint and more
(149 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
36. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
