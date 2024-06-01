All Events
Triathlons in West Midlands
11 events found
Booked 182 times this week
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Woodstock, Oxfordshire
sprint, super sprint
4.7
(162 reviews)
£41.67 – £214.98
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Booked 49 times this week
Saturday, 18 May 2024
2. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
super sprint and more
4.6
(129 reviews)
£12 – £275
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Booked 12 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
3. East Leake Pool Sprint Triathlon 2024
East Leake, Nottinghamshire
4.8
(131 reviews)
£38 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Booked 6 times this week
Saturday, 11 May 2024
4. THE ROC Wales
Abersoch, Gwynedd
super sprint, half ironman
£80 – £595
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Booked 4 times this week
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
5. ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024
Abersoch, Gwynedd
olympic, sprint and more
4.8
(3 reviews)
£5 – £140
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
6. Upton Tri + & Duathlon
Worcester, Worcestershire
£54 – £96
Booking perks
Booked 4 times this week
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
7. Compton Verney Sprint Triathlon
Compton Verney, Warwickshire
sprint
4.2
(5 reviews)
£23.34 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
8. On The Edge Middle Distance Triathlon
Compton Verney, Warwickshire
half ironman
4.8
(6 reviews)
£55 – £165
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Booked 10 times this week
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
9. Outlaw Nottingham Weekend 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
4.7
(230 reviews)
£12 – £350
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
10. East Leake 'End of Season' Sprint Triathlon 2024 (Pool Based)
East Leake, Nottinghamshire
sprint
4.7
(132 reviews)
£32 – £54
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Sunday, 19 May 2024
11. Outlaw Series Ticket 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 events