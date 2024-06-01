All Events
Triathlons in West Midlands

11 events found
Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Booked 182 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024

Location

Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(162 reviews)

Ticket£41.67 – £214.98
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Booked 49 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

2. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024

Location

Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

Running

super sprint and more

Star4.6

(129 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £275
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
East Leake Pool Sprint Triathlon 2024
Booked 12 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

3. East Leake Pool Sprint Triathlon 2024

Location

East Leake, Nottinghamshire

Star4.8

(131 reviews)

Ticket£38 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
THE ROC Wales
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

4. THE ROC Wales

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

super sprint, half ironman

Ticket£80 – £595
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

5. ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star4.8

(3 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £140
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Upton Tri + & Duathlon

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

6. Upton Tri + & Duathlon

Location

Worcester, Worcestershire

Ticket£54 – £96
Booking perks
Compton Verney Sprint Triathlon
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

7. Compton Verney Sprint Triathlon

Location

Compton Verney, Warwickshire

Running

sprint

Star4.2

(5 reviews)

Ticket£23.34 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
On The Edge Middle Distance Triathlon

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

8. On The Edge Middle Distance Triathlon

Location

Compton Verney, Warwickshire

Running

half ironman

Star4.8

(6 reviews)

Ticket£55 – £165
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Outlaw Nottingham Weekend 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

9. Outlaw Nottingham Weekend 2024

Location

Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

Star4.7

(230 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £350
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
East Leake 'End of Season' Sprint Triathlon 2024 (Pool Based)
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

10. East Leake 'End of Season' Sprint Triathlon 2024 (Pool Based)

Location

East Leake, Nottinghamshire

Running

sprint

Star4.7

(132 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £54
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Outlaw Series Ticket 2024

Sunday, 19 May 2024

11. Outlaw Series Ticket 2024

Location

Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

