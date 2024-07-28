Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Triathlons in July 2022
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
1. London T100
London, Greater London
super sprint
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
2. Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024
Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
super sprint
(167 reviews)
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
3. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
4. FixAddiction Triathlon
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
5. Fareham Triathlon Series
Fareham, Hampshire
sprint
(90 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
6. Hitchin Triathlon
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
sprint, super sprint
(63 reviews)
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
7. SWMA Tri Series Race 3
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
super sprint
(45 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
8. Upton Tri + & Duathlon
Worcester, Worcestershire
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
9. The Bridge Children's Triathlon
Dartford, Kent
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
10. Dorney Lake Triathlon - July
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(18 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
11. Ironbourne
Eastbourne, East Sussex
ironman, half ironman, marathon
(7 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
12. Compton Verney Sprint Triathlon
Compton Verney, Warwickshire
sprint
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
13. On The Edge Middle Distance Triathlon
Compton Verney, Warwickshire
half ironman
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
14. Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon 2024
Guildford, Surrey
sprint
(39 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
15. The Felixstowe Triathlon
Felixstowe, Suffolk
super sprint and more
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
16. Bedford Triathlon Team Relays
Bedford, Bedford
super sprint
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
17. Outlaw Nottingham Weekend 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
(230 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
18. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire