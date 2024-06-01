Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Triathlons in May 2022
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Woodstock, Oxfordshire
sprint, super sprint
(162 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
2. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
super sprint and more
(129 reviews)
Monday, 6 May 2024
3. Hart Triathlon Series
Fleet, Hampshire
sprint
(55 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
4. Dorney Triathlon - May
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
super sprint, sprint
(10 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
5. Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024
Uppingham, Rutland
sprint
Monday, 6 May 2024
6. Tonbridge Triathlon 2024
Tonbridge, Kent
Monday, 6 May 2024
7. Winchester Triathlon 2024
Winchester, Hampshire
super sprint, sprint
(31 reviews)
Wednesday, 8 May 2024
8. SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(24 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
9. THE ROC Wales
Abersoch, Gwynedd
super sprint, half ironman
Saturday, 11 May 2024
10. The All Nations Triathlon
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint
(19 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
11. THE ROC Trilogy
half ironman
Sunday, 12 May 2024
12. Spring Waveney Triathlon
Bungay, Suffolk
super sprint
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
13. Roadford Lake Triathlon
Broadwoodwidger, Devon
super sprint, sprint, olympic
(2 reviews)
Wednesday, 29 May 2024
14. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
15. Outlaw Series Ticket 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
Sunday, 19 May 2024
16. Sunny Hunny Triathlon
Hunstanton, Norfolk
Sunday, 26 May 2024
17. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint