Triathlons in May 2022

17 events found
Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Booked 182 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024

Location

Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(162 reviews)

Ticket£41.67 – £214.98
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Booked 49 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

2. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024

Location

Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

Running

super sprint and more

Star4.6

(129 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £275
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
Hart Triathlon Series
Booked 14 times this week

Monday, 6 May 2024

3. Hart Triathlon Series

Location

Fleet, Hampshire

Running

sprint

Star4.4

(55 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £37
Great atmosphere
Heart
Dorney Triathlon - May
Booked 9 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

4. Dorney Triathlon - May

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint, sprint

Star4.6

(10 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

5. Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024

Location

Uppingham, Rutland

Running

sprint

Ticket£20 – £54
Booking perks
Heart
Tonbridge Triathlon 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Monday, 6 May 2024

6. Tonbridge Triathlon 2024

Location

Tonbridge, Kent

Ticket£52 – £77
Road
Heart
Winchester Triathlon 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Monday, 6 May 2024

7. Winchester Triathlon 2024

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

super sprint, sprint

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £60
Great atmosphereHilly road
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Booked 2 times this week

Wednesday, 8 May 2024

8. SWMA Tri Series Race 1

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.6

(24 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
THE ROC Wales
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

9. THE ROC Wales

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

super sprint, half ironman

Ticket£80 – £595
Great sceneryHilly trail
Heart
The All Nations Triathlon

Saturday, 11 May 2024

10. The All Nations Triathlon

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint

Star4.7

(19 reviews)

Ticket£60
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
THE ROC Trilogy

Saturday, 11 May 2024

11. THE ROC Trilogy

Location

Running

half ironman

Ticket£216.67 – £595
Booking perks
Heart
Spring Waveney Triathlon
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

12. Spring Waveney Triathlon

Location

Bungay, Suffolk

Running

super sprint

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket£17.33 – £42
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Roadford Lake Triathlon
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

13. Roadford Lake Triathlon

Location

Broadwoodwidger, Devon

Running

super sprint, sprint, olympic

Star4.3

(2 reviews)

Ticket£54 – £121
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May
Booked 1 time this week

Wednesday, 29 May 2024

14. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Outlaw Series Ticket 2024

Sunday, 19 May 2024

15. Outlaw Series Ticket 2024

Location

Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

Heart
Sunny Hunny Triathlon

Sunday, 19 May 2024

16. Sunny Hunny Triathlon

Location

Hunstanton, Norfolk

Heart
The One on the River - Marlow
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

17. The One on the River - Marlow

Location

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint

Ticket£20 – £75
Booking perks
Heart
